Attack victim denied workers’ comp

An employee intentionally attacked on the job for personal reasons is not eligible to receive workers’ compensation benefits, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled. In Deangelo Profit v. HRT Holdings, released March 29, the court decided that even though the assailant was mentally ill, the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals (WCCA) correctly decided that Deangelo Profit was ineligible for benefits.

Profit was employed by DoubleTree Suites and was cleaning a hotel room the day that he was attacked. His attacker, identified by the surname Richards, was an acquaintance. Richards incorrectly believed that Profit killed his uncle when the uncle actually died from a heart ailment. He tracked Profit down at the hotel and attacked him with a military-style entrenching tool. Profit suffered serious injuries from the attack.

Richards was charged with first- and second-degree assault. After a court-ordered Rule 20 evaluation, a doctor determined that Richards had symptomatic schizoaffective disorder and was not competent. The doctor also suggested that Richards was unaware of the nature of his actions when he attacked Profit.

Subsequently, Profit filed a claim petition for workers’ compensation benefits. However, the compensation judge denied the claim, finding that Richards was attacked solely for personal reasons, which barred the workers’ compensation claim. On appeal, the WCCA determined that, even though Richards was delusional, the attack arose from circumstances that were completely unconnected to his employment.

Minnesota’s Workers’ Compensation Act, Minn. Stat. § 176.021, states that an “employer is liable for compensation … in every case of personal injury or death of an employee arising out of and in the course of employment without regard to the question of negligence.” However, certain injuries are excluded. Specifically, personal injury excludes “an injury caused by the act of a third person or fellow employee intended to injure the employee because of personal reasons, and not directed against the employee as an employee, or because of the employment.”

On appeal, Profit argued that the exclusion should not apply because Richards did not have the requisite intent to injure him for personal reasons. Profit cited the fact that Richards was found incompetent to stand trial as evidence that Richards could not be determined to have had the necessary intent under the statute.

Aaron Ferguson, an attorney at Aaron Ferguson Law, P.L.L.C., represented Profit. “In the purpose of that statute, they used ‘intent to injure for personal reasons.’ I would actually submit that they included it impliedly by using those words,” Ferguson asserted. “Those words are used in other contexts the court has addressed.”

Ferguson drew a comparison to the court’s interpretation of the intentional-act exclusion in insurance policy. “The policy objectives of it are to not insure people who are out to create excessive risk,” Ferguson stated. However, the court did not find the policy justification present in the context of workers’ compensation where there was an assault by the third party.

“The plain language of the statute, as chosen by the Legislature, does not contemplate evaluating the effect of mental illness of an assailant if the intent to injure for personal reasons is evident,” the court wrote. “The assault exception does not require a specific level of rationality, but rather the assailant must consciously and deliberately act to injury the employee for personal reasons.”

Matthew Davis, an attorney at the Law Office of Walker & Zylstra, represented respondents. “The insurer is this case, when this landed on the desk of whoever it landed on, they had no choice but to say, ‘There’s a primary denial of liability under the Worker’s Compensation insurance policy,’” Davis argued. “The reason is because the statute reads, explicitly, that the intentional act of a third person for personal reasons is excluded.”

“What I can say is that the Legislature recognized is that certain injuries that occur at work are not work injuries under the statute,” he continued. “There is a policy because employers should not be responsible for intentional acts by third parties that come into the employment context because there’s another avenue for that responsibility.”

The court affirmed the decision of the WCCA.