8th Circuit rejects union member’s challenge to contract vote

A Twin Cities union representing grocery store employees voted to phase out a benefit. Although a union member sued the union over the new collective bargaining agreement, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the district court’s granting of summary judgment to the union.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 653 — now UFCW Local 663 after a merger with another union — represented 8,500 grocery store employees in the Twin Cities area. The union offered many benefits. One of the employee benefits was called a “30-and-out” rule. It was part of the grocers’ defined-benefit pension plan, and it allowed employees to retire after 30 years, no matter how old they were at the time.

However, the structure of the plan was problematic due to economic losses suffered in 2001 and 2008 that significantly eroded the plan’s assets. In response, the union and grocers cut the benefit for new hires. Still, the plan’s financial health continued to deteriorate.

The solution was a new collective bargaining agreement that switched funding models. In exchange, the union gave up the benefit for anyone who did not qualify by the end of 2018. This change required union members to approve. The new agreement passed by a vote of 228 to 109, a 119-vote margin.

Matthew Nagel, a union member, took issue with how members were, or, in his view, were not, informed about the elimination of the benefit. There was a ratification meeting at which union officials handed out a “highlights” sheet and a summary for each member about how the changes would affect their pay and benefits. However, no document discussed that the 30-and-out benefit would be eliminated. Indeed, union members had to visit an information table to learn that the 30-year service benefit would be eliminated on Dec. 31, 2018.

Nagel sued the union for beach of its duty of fair representation and a violation of the Labor Management Reporting and Disclosure Act, alleging that the union concealed key information about the 30-and-out benefit and that this caused members to approve new agreement.

“The vote itself — 119-vote margin — is not an accurate depiction of the member sentiment at the time of the vote,” stated Scott Moriarty, partner at Baillon Thome, who represented Nagel. “Why is that? Because the members did not know what they were voting on.”

However, UFCW’s attorney, Timothy Louris, shareholder at Miller O’Brien Jensen, said, “Plaintiffs must, at minimum, show through non-speculative, admissible evidence that an outcome-determinative number of voters were affected by the alleged bad faith conduct in this case, such that the outcome would have been different but-for the bad faith conduct.

“After three full years of litigation, including a year of discovery, and eight weeks of targeted social media advertising about this litigation by plaintiff’s counsel to the union’s members on Facebook, only…did they finally produce and identify two people who claimed to have voted in favor of this contract without realizing that it contained changes to the pension benefit, and then they submitted declarations from seven others who did not attend the ratification vote…who would have voted against the contract.”

Moriarty attested, “There are 13 declarations in the summary judgment record from various appellants in the case discussing their own interactions with their co-workers and particular co-workers that they would have lobbied, identifying those co-workers by name in several instances and also discussing lobbying other co-workers to vote against the CBA had they had the opportunity to do so.”

Nagel argued that at least 86 members would have voted no if they had known about the benefit expiring. He cited the existence of a Facebook group, with 150 participants, that was created in opposition to elimination of the benefit.

However, the court did not buy Nagel’s argument. “[I]t is by no means clear that everyone who joined his Facebook group would have voted ‘no’,” the court stated. “Some may have joined out of curiosity. Others may have just accepted Nagel’s unsolicited initiation to join out of support for him, not his views.”

“What is missing here is actual proof,” the court wrote.

Nagel found only nine members who would have voted no if they knew that the benefit was going to be eliminated, not coming anywhere close to preventing the agreement from being ratified. “In terms of actual evidence, all Nagel has is 228 votes in favor, 109 against, and a total of nine votes that conceivably would have changed. Without a way to make up the difference, he has not done enough to avoid summary judgment,” the court concluded.

The court surmised that it would have been difficult to find extra votes, as the plan’s funding shortfall affected everyone in the union. Additionally, very few people had interest in the benefit, as it was not offered to employees hired after March 2010 anyway. Many employees were also aware of the loss of the benefit, but chose to vote to eliminate it anyway to protect the underfunded status of the plan.

“Layering wishful thinking on top of guesswork cannot get Nagel past summary judgment either,” the 8th Circuit concluded. It affirmed the district court.