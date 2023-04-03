People & Practices: April 3, 2023

Black Lawyers include Robinson in 40 Under 40

Litigation attorney Natasha Townes Robinson has been included in The National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 in Minnesota, honoring her as one of the nation’s best Black lawyers. Members must maintain an outstanding reputation among peers, the judiciary and the public, make notable achievements, settlements and verdicts as a lawyer and present leadership in the legal community, among other criteria.

A senior associate with Fredrikson, Robinson represents individuals and businesses in commercial, regulatory, and white-collar criminal matters. She advises clients on health care compliance, fraud and abuse laws, regulatory issues, internal investigations, and professional licensing. Robinson has significant experience in complex administrative litigation.

Before joining Fredrikson, Robinson worked as an assistant attorney general for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. In that post, she worked in the Public Safety and Health Licensing divisions. Notably, Robinson was a member of the prosecution team that convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

The National Black Lawyers is an invitation-only professional development and networking association comprised of the top African American attorneys from across the country. This exclusive organization selects the most successful and influential lawyers with reputations for providing excellent legal representation in their respective practice areas.

Health law attorney Koslig joins Fredrikson

Fredrikson welcomes attorney Geoffrey W.B. Koslig to the firm’s Health Law, Health Care Fraud & Compliance, False Claims Act Defense, White Collar & Regulatory Defense, Internal Investigations and Litigation groups.

Koslig’s practice focuses on resolving issues health care clients face with regulatory compliance, addressing noncompliance, the False Claims Act, government audits, privacy and licensure. His health care clients include hospital systems, clinics, medical device manufacturers and long-term care providers.

Prior to joining Fredrikson, Koslig clerked for Judge John R. Tunheim on the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Bar Association appoints Krasnow to working group

Melissa Krasnow was appointed to the Minnesota State Bar Association Unauthorized Practice of Law and Artificial Intelligence Working Group.

She is a privacy, data security, technology transactions partner who is based in Minneapolis with Palo Alto-based VLP Law Group LLP.

