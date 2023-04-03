Modern Family: Case illustrates need to dispose of custody labels

On March 13, the Minnesota Court of Appeals issued its decision in Kelly v. McKissock. While legally sound, the opinion shines a bright light on the continued need for the Legislature to dispose of custody labels altogether.

Mother and Father are the parents of three minor children. Their marriage was dissolved through a stipulated judgment and decree in June 2020. The decree called for the parties to share joint legal custody, and for Mother to have sole physical custody, of the children.

The judgment and decree granted Father parenting time with the children every other weekend and one evening per week. Each was granted two weeks of uninterrupted vacation time with the children during the summer months.

Following dissolution of the parties’ marriage, Mother remained in the marital residence located in Inver Grove Heights. Father remarried and moved to his wife’s Cottage Grove home — approximately 15 minutes from the marital residence.

Mother also found a new partner, who lives in South Haven, Minnesota. South Haven is approximately 90 minutes northwest of Inver Grove Heights, near Annandale.

In February 2022, Mother filed a motion to modify parenting time and sought permission to change the children’s school.

She informed the district court that she planned to move to South Haven to live with her partner. Mother referenced rising crime in Inver Grove Heights, presented a proposed schedule for Father that afforded him more time with the children, and provided research suggesting the quality of South Haven schools exceed that of Inver Grove Heights.

Father opposed the motion, asking the district court to deny her request to relocate with the children to South Haven. He claimed the children have strong ties to Inver Grove Heights and that relocation 90 minutes away would interfere with his relationship with the children.

At the hearing, the district court noted that in divorce cases involving children the parties must reside within half an hour of each other. The court suggested, “I prefer a bike ride away. … And now we’re an hour and a half away.”

The district court further opined that Mother was “trying to convince the Court that moving to Annandale is in the best interests of the kids. … [T]his hour-and-a-half thing is not a good thing, no matter how we spin it, no matter how we talk about it.”

Mother suggested the parties could meet in Maple Grove to ease the exchange burden. The district court responded, “Well that’s a halfway drive for you, and it’s a halfway drive for [Father], but it’s a full ride for the kids … [a]nd I don’t like that fact.”

In a spirited exchange the district court suggested, “There’s no magic to South Haven. People can sell and move and do whatever, but … I need you guys within a half hour of each other.” The district court continued, “[A] move to Safe Haven, it may be good for you and the school district may be good for you, but it’s a complication for the relationship between father and the children.”

Mother’s lawyer reminded the district court that Mother is the sole physical custodian of the children and, therefore, can change the residence of the children within without court permission.

The district court responded, “So the relationship between the two adults is taking priority, and the kids are the ones doing all the jumping through the hoops. Statute or no statute, I don’t like that fact.”

The district court denied Mother’s request to “move to South Haven,” suggesting it was not in the children’s best interests because the drive was too long and relocation would remove them from their community of friends, family and activities.

Mother appealed.

On appeal, Mother argued the district court did not address her parenting time and school change motions and applied the wrong legal standard by imposing a geographic restriction upon her.

Judge Theodora Karin Gaitas opined, “As an initial matter, we determine that the district court decided an issue that was not before it.” Both parties agreed neither moved the district court to decide whether Mother could move. Yet, the district court ruled on what it identified as Mother’s “request to move.”

Of course, one has to question why Mother would ask to switch the children’s school to South Haven, 90 minutes away, if she did not intend to relocate. And, recall, she informed the district court she planned to move.

But, the Court of Appeals continued, “[B]ecause mother has sole physical custody of the children, the district court abused its discretion by sua sponte restricting mother’s ability to change the children’s residence within Minnesota.”

Judge Gaitas noted that state statute addresses a parent’s ability to relocate to “a different state … [but] there is no statute that restricts a parent’s freedom to relocate within the state. As the parent with unrestricted sole physical custody of the children, mother is entitled to change the children’s residence within Minnesota without first obtaining the district court’s permission.”

The Court of Appeals suggested there is no prohibition against awarding child custody on the condition that certain geographic restrictions be imposed upon the children. In this case, however, “There were no local restrictions imposed in connection with custody.”

Because the district court did not consider the motions that were before it, Judge Gaitas held the district court’s ruling was an abuse of discretion. In reversing, she reiterated that school choice presents a question of legal custody and disagreements should be resolved by considering the best interests of the child.

Judge Gaitas concluded, “[N]othing in this opinion shall be construed as an expression of this court’s opinion regarding how to decide the remanded questions.”

Good luck to Wife if she believes on remand the district court will find a change to South Haven schools will serve the best interests of the children.

The bigger issue in this case involves the fact that we are still wrestling with custody labels. Day in and out we hear from judges, mediators and evaluators that the labels “don’t matter.” McKissock suggests otherwise — and provides a clear example of why the Legislature needs to do away with them. Parents use labels as a sword, not a shield.

How is it that Mother needs permission to relocate to Hudson, Wisconsin, with the children — but can move three times farther in state on a whim?

This is not a “dad’s rights” or “mom’s rights” issue. That’s mostly lawyer marketing mantra. The children of Minnesota deserve better.

Jason Brown is a shareholder with Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd. in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. In addition to his work as a divorce lawyer, he provides mediation services for family court litigants. Jason can be reached at [email protected].