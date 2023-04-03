2023 Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings

For the past six years the readers of Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer have chosen their most trusted brands and business partners. This year’s selections include many repeat winners and several newcomers.

How are companies chosen for Reader Rankings?

Well, just like it sounds. We pick the categories, populated with a list of companies that have been nominated over the past years and you, the readers vote. If a company is not on the list, they are added by write-in or can be suggested to us for inclusion. Our readers then vote on their favorites through our website. We then tally the votes and the bragging rights begin — Reader Rankings 2023.

Voting will close on April 22, and the results will be announced on June 8, so vote for your favorites today!

