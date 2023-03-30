The POWER 30: Construction and Real Estate 2023

Welcome to POWER 30, a regular feature from Minnesota Lawyer that examines the power brokers who lead and influence various parts of the Minnesota legal community.

For this edition of POWER 30, we’ve chosen to focus on construction and real estate.

In POWER 30, we highlight those whose mere presence on a case signifies the stakes, who have influenced the direction of the law, whose leadership in the community is pervasive and whose respect within the bar is undeniable.

To create this editorial-selected list, we interviewed respected attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewed outcomes of significant cases handled by these and other attorneys, and consulted the archives of Minnesota Lawyer to highlight people whose achievements and influence we recognize as powerful business litigators in Minnesota.