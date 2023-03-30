Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / The POWER 30: Construction and Real Estate 2023

The POWER 30: Construction and Real Estate 2023

By: Minnesota Lawyer March 30, 2023

Click on the image above to see the full magazine.

Welcome to POWER 30, a regular feature from Minnesota Lawyer that examines the power brokers who lead and influence various parts of the Minnesota legal community.

For this edition of POWER 30, we’ve chosen to focus on construction and real estate.

In POWER 30, we highlight those whose mere presence on a case signifies the stakes, who have influenced the direction of the law, whose leadership in the community is pervasive and whose respect within the bar is undeniable.

To create this editorial-selected list, we interviewed respected attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewed outcomes of significant cases handled by these and other attorneys, and consulted the archives of Minnesota Lawyer to highlight people whose achievements and influence we recognize as powerful business litigators in Minnesota.

J. Scott Andresen

Connie Armstrong

Jennifer L. Carey

Sachin Jay Darji

Kevin Dunlevy

Christine Eid

J. Robert Keena

Jocelyn Knoll

Kristine Kubes

Nancy Landmark

Susan Ledray

Brian S. McCool

Tamara O’Neill Moreland

Julie N. Nogorski

Shamus O’Meara

 Sarah Roeder

L.J. Rotman

Robert Russell

Mike Schechter

Rebecca F. Schiller

Andrew Shaw

Justin P. Short

Sam J.H. Sigelman

Valerie R. Sims

Catherine “Trina” L. Sjoberg

David E. Suchar

Alyssa M. Troje

Royee Vlodaver

Mark W. Vyvyan

Katherine L. Wahlberg

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo