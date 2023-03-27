People & Practices: March 27, 2023

Fredrikson hires Ann Rainhart as firm’s COO

Fredrikson has announced the hiring of Ann Rainhart as chief operating officer.

As the firm’s COO, Rainhart has executive responsibility for the firm’s finance, IT, marketing, human resources, and practice management, and acts in an ex-officio capacity on Fredrikson’s Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. Through her leadership of the firm’s experienced senior management team, Rainhart will support strategic priorities by managing implementation, monitoring success metrics and aligning resources that translate plans and goals into effective action.

“We are excited to have Ann join our senior management team,” said John Koneck, Fredrikson president and board member. “Her leadership experience and deep understanding of legal operations and client service will benefit our firm as we continue to strengthen our position as a leading firm in the region and beyond.”

Rainhart has 25 years of management experience at several law firms. Prior to joining Fredrikson, she served as chief strategy officer at Taft, where she guided the firm in articulating its vision and executing innovative operational strategies.

Her experience includes serving as the chief operating officer of Briggs and Morgan, and as the chief talent officer at Faegre Baker Daniels. She was previously director of legal personnel at Faegre & Benson, and part of the human resources team at Stinson Leonard Street.

Rainhart began her career in law firm administration at Chapman and Cutler in Chicago. She holds a J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

“I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at Fredrikson, and to be part of a firm with such a dynamic and collaborative culture, said Rainhart. “I look forward to what we will accomplish together.”

Rainhart serves on the board of directors and executive committee of the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and was the theater’s 2022 Gala Chair. She is a frequent author and presenter on the topics of legal operations and leadership.

Hamborg, Plunkett new shareholders at Henson Efron

Henson Efron has announced attorneys Ben Hamborg and Allison Plunkett were elected the firm’s newest shareholders, effective Jan. 1.

Ben Hamborg is part of the firm’s Litigation practice group. He resolves complex legal and business disputes for both plaintiffs and defendants. Ben has been honored as 2022 Up & Coming Attorney Honoree by Minnesota Lawyer, recognized in the 2021-2023 Editions of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® and selected for inclusion in Minnesota Super Lawyers – Rising Stars® Editions, 2018-2022. Ben also was honored as Attorney of Year in 2021 by Minnesota Lawyer for representing two minority shareholders in a shareholder dispute that culminated in December 2020 in a multimillion-dollar whistleblower award from the SEC. The award was more than $7 million, which represents one of the largest SEC whistleblower awards in the history of Minnesota.

Allison Plunkett is part of the Business Law and Real Estate practice groups. Allison advises individuals and companies with respect to buying and selling companies, buying, selling, and leasing real estate, and general governance and corporate matters. She is a trusted advisor to closely held businesses at all stages of their business. Allison was recognized in the 2021-2023 Editions of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® and was selected for inclusion in Minnesota Super Lawyers–Rising Stars® Editions, 2020-2022. In 2020, she received the Excellence Award from the Hennepin County Bar Association for her contributions to the Bar Association, and in 2019 she was honored by Minnesota Lawyer as an Up & Coming Attorney.

The attorneys are graduates of William Mitchell Law School (Plunkett), and University of Minnesota Law School (Hamborg).

Best & Flanagan adds 3 attorneys

Best & Flanagan has welcomed three attorneys to the firm’s Private Wealth Planning and Employment Law practice groups.

Josh Hillger works closely with his clients to accomplish their estate planning goals and objectives, as well as to administer estates and trusts efficiently and effectively. He has had experience working with a variety of different estate-planning techniques as well as administering estate accounts with a variety of different assets. Josh is an active member of both community and professional associations, and is a frequent speaker on various estate planning topics.

Barbara Kristiansson practices primarily in the areas of estate planning and estate administration. Her practical approach to estate planning blends her clients’ desires for passing on a legacy with the necessary tax planning, while helping to ensure that the estate plan lends itself to an efficient administration. Barbara strives to meet her clients’ needs in all stages of their lives, including pre-marital agreements, estate planning, tax planning, and estate settlement, as well as planning for the needs of young children and grandchildren.

Megan Kunze represents employers in a broad range of litigated disputes and advising matters. She has significant experience representing employers against competitors in disputes involving non-competition and non-solicitation, trade secrets theft and unfair competition. Recently, Megan has been selected to the Minnesota Rising Stars and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch lists.

