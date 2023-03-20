Stanislawski sworn in as judge in 10th Judicial District

Kristi Stanislawski has been sworn in as the newest district court judge in Minnesota’s 10th Judicial District. Stanislawski will be chambered in Sherburne County in Elk River.

“We are very pleased to welcome Judge Stanislawski to the 10th Judicial District. Her public service and experience as an attorney in private practice will be very helpful as we work to ensure access to justice and the effective administration of justice,” said 10th Judicial District Chief Judge Stoney Hiljus.

The investiture ceremony took place at the Sherburne County Government Center. Judge Elizabeth Strand administered the oath of office, and Stanislawski’s parents, Gerald and Renee Stanislawski, participated in the robing ceremony.

Prior to being appointed to a judgeship by Gov. Tim Walz, Stanislawski served as an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. Her practice included serving as the lead prosecutor for the cities of Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen, as well as representing private clients. She previously worked as a staff attorney for Minnesota’s attorney licensing boards, as an associate attorney for Rajkowski Hansmeier Ltd., and as a law clerk for Judge Jay Mondry in the 9th Judicial District.

Stanislawski has served on Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors and volunteered with the Children’s Law Center and the Stearns/Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic. Stanislawski has served in various leadership roles with the Minnesota Women Lawyers Central Chapter and the 7th District chapter of the Minnesota State Bar Association. She also serves on the board of the St. Michael-Albertville Girls Basketball Association and as a coach for the St. Michael-Albertville fifth-grade girls traveling team.

Judge Stanislawski earned her B.A. from Winona State University and J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.

The 10th Judicial District has a total of 45 judges serving Minnesotans in eight counties: Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright.

This article is a lightly edited news release from the Minnesota Judicial Branch.