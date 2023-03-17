Minnesota Lawyer’s 2023 In-House Counsel honorees

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to announce the 2023 In-House Counsel honorees. The In-House Counsel Awards celebrate the achievements of attorneys who, among other things, navigate complicated contract negotiations, defend their companies in high-stakes litigation and defend some of their organizations’ most important assets.

These lawyers, who work in-house in both the public and private sectors, will be feted in an April 25 breakfast and celebration at The Lumber Exchange in Minneapolis.

Carissa Anderson

Donaldson Company Inc.

Elizabeth C. Borer

Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies

Ted Cadwell

Nature Energy

Joel De León – Rising Star

The International School of Minnesota

Brian Flakne

Lupe Development Partners / Flakne Law

Cassandra Headrick

Travelers Companies

Jordan N. Hopkins – Rising Star

Stearns Bank N.A.

Jihan Jenkins

Pentair

Mark Kalar

Cuningham

Gary Koch – Lifetime Achievement

Christensen Farms

Erin Neils

Egan Company

Edgar Ocampo

Stan Koch & Sons Trucking Inc.

Kent Schoen

Fynn Inc.

Karin Simonson

Coloplast

Peter Williams

Veit

Peter Zuniga

City of Bloomington

