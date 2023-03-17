Minnesota Lawyer’s 2023 In-House Counsel honorees

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to announce the 2023 In-House Counsel honorees. The In-House Counsel Awards celebrate the achievements of attorneys who, among other things, navigate complicated contract negotiations, defend their companies in high-stakes litigation and defend some of their organizations’ most important assets.
These lawyers, who work in-house in both the public and private sectors, will be feted in an April 25 breakfast and celebration at The Lumber Exchange in Minneapolis.
Carissa Anderson
Donaldson Company Inc.
Elizabeth C. Borer
Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies
Ted Cadwell
Nature Energy
Joel De León – Rising Star
The International School of Minnesota
Brian Flakne
Lupe Development Partners / Flakne Law
Cassandra Headrick
Travelers Companies
Jordan N. Hopkins – Rising Star
Stearns Bank N.A.
Jihan Jenkins
Pentair
Mark Kalar
Cuningham
Gary Koch – Lifetime Achievement
Christensen Farms
Erin Neils
Egan Company
Edgar Ocampo
Stan Koch & Sons Trucking Inc.
Kent Schoen
Fynn Inc.
Karin Simonson
Coloplast
Peter Williams
Veit
Peter Zuniga
City of Bloomington
Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.