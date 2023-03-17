Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Minnesota Lawyer In-House Counsel Awards logo

Minnesota Lawyer’s 2023 In-House Counsel honorees

By: Minnesota Lawyer March 17, 2023

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to announce the 2023 In-House Counsel honorees. The In-House Counsel Awards celebrate the achievements of attorneys who, among other things, navigate complicated contract negotiations, defend their companies in high-stakes litigation and defend some of their organizations’ most important assets.

These lawyers, who work in-house in both the public and private sectors, will be feted in an April 25 breakfast and celebration at The Lumber Exchange in Minneapolis.

 

Carissa Anderson

Donaldson Company Inc.

 

Elizabeth C. Borer

Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies

 

Ted Cadwell          

Nature Energy

 

Joel De León – Rising Star

The International School of Minnesota

 

Brian Flakne

Lupe Development Partners / Flakne Law

 

Cassandra Headrick

Travelers Companies

 

Jordan N. Hopkins – Rising Star

Stearns Bank N.A.

 

Jihan Jenkins

Pentair

 

Mark Kalar

Cuningham

 

Gary Koch – Lifetime Achievement

Christensen Farms

 

Erin Neils

Egan Company

 

Edgar Ocampo

Stan Koch & Sons Trucking Inc.

 

Kent Schoen

Fynn Inc.

 

Karin Simonson

Coloplast

 

Peter Williams

Veit

 

Peter Zuniga

City of Bloomington

 

