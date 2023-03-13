People & Practices: March 13, 2023

Corporate lawyer Liz Dunshee rejoins Fredrikson

Fredrikson welcomes attorney Liz Dunshee to the firm’s Public Companies & Capital Markets and Corporate Governance groups. For the past six years, Dunshee has been part of the editorial team at legal publishing company CCRcorp, a tenure that included three years serving as managing editor and serving on the company’s executive leadership team. Prior to joining CCRcorp in 2017, Dunshee spent over 10 years in practice and was a shareholder at Fredrikson, where she co-chaired the Corporate Governance and Executive Compensation practice groups.

Dunshee brings her experience covering securities laws, disclosure practices, ESG, and executive pay trends to advising public and pre-public companies on a full range of securities law compliance and corporate governance matters. She is a frequent author and speaker on securities and corporate law topics, and she will continue as senior editor on a part-time basis for CCRcorp, which nearly 90 percent of the Fortune 100 and AmLaw 100, as well as countless smaller and midsize companies, rely on for essential guidance.

Dunshee is a frequent author and speaker on securities and corporate law topics, with articles and quotes appearing in publications such as CFO Brew, Business Law Today, The Corporate Board and the Corporate Governance Advisor. Dunshee also blogs regularly on TheCorporateCounsel.net and CompensationStandards.com. She is co-editor of the Proxy Season Disclosure, In-House Essentials, Corporate Governance and Executive Compensation Disclosure treatises. And she co-hosts the Women Governance Trailblazers podcast, which is listed as one of Feedspot’s Top 15 Corporate Governance Podcasts.

Greenberg Traurig elevates lawyers in Minneapolis

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has announced the elevation of Peter D. Kieselbach to shareholder and Ryan D. Sharp and Draeke H. Weseman to of counsel. All three attorneys are based in the firm’s Minneapolis office.

Kieselbach, a member of the Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, works on the full spectrum of corporate and finance transactions, from front-end deal work, to litigation, defaults, and restructurings. He has experience in a wide range of corporate trust products, including municipal and corporate debt, qualified settlement funds, and liquidating trusts. He also has worked extensively with clients on fraud remediation and asset recovery.

Sharp, a member of the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, is a registered patent attorney concentrating in intellectual property counseling. He focuses on U.S. and international patent procurement in a wide range of industries in technical fields including computer hardware and software, mechanical devices, electro-mechanical devices, medical devices, and industrial systems. Sharp counsels clients across a broad spectrum, from individual inventors to multinational corporations.

Weseman, a member of the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, counsels clients on the strategic development, maintenance, and enforcement of trademark rights and related matters. He counsels clients on brand protection, brand acquisitions, trademark clearance, enforcement, litigation, licensing, and global trademark prosecution. Weseman has handled thousands of trademark matters worldwide for Fortune 500 and other publicly traded and privately held companies, global media franchises, Silicon Valley venture-backed startups, international luxury fashion houses, celebrities, and the U.S. National Governing Body for an Olympic sport.

Attorneys Bulluck and Davis join Moss & Barnett

Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association, has announced that attorneys Debra M. Bulluck and Madeline E. Davis have joined the firm.

Bulluck is a member of Moss & Barnett’s family law team. She assists and strategizes with clients to develop creative and effective solutions to complex family matters, including dissolution proceedings, paternity, custody, parenting time, child support, spousal maintenance, orders for protection, distribution of marital assets and debts, and the many other issues today’s families face. Prior to joining Moss & Barnett, Bulluck clerked for Judge Mary Madden in the 4th Judicial District, Hennepin County Family Court, and she served as the Legal Assistance for Victims Project Attorney at Standpoint, providing holistic legal services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Bulluck received her J.D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law and her B.A. from Berea College.

Davis is a member of Moss & Barnett’s litigation and construction law teams. She has experience in all phases of construction litigation, including drafting and negotiating construction contracts, pre-litigation risk assessment, construction defect claims, jobsite accidents, delay and acceleration claims, mechanics’ liens, insurance coverage disputes, and procurement issues. Davis also has significant mediation, arbitration, and trial experience. Davis received her J.D., cum laude, from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Holliday appointed to environmental commission

Fredrikson Government Relations Specialist Cody J. Holliday has been appointed as a commissioner to the Saint Anthony Village Parks and Environment Commission. The commission concentrates on the sustainable use and management of environmental resources, including air, water, energy, land, ecological resources and waste.

Holliday is an experienced state Capitol professional who works to promote accessibility to community resources. Most of his public policy work is focused on the areas of energy, taxes, health care and human services.

Holliday begins this new appointment alongside his role as deputy chair on the board of directors at Reach for Resources, a local nonprofit that provides adaptive recreation activities for individuals with disabilities. Both positions are in line with the clients he supports within the world of promoting public health and improving public health outcomes.

People & Practices is a lightly edited compilation of news releases from law firms and other organizations. Minnesota Lawyer welcomes news about hires, promotions and other activities in the legal profession. Send releases (and photos if desired) to [email protected].