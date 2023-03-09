Ethics guidance for multi-jurisdiction practice

BOSTON — Guidance for which jurisdiction’s ethics rules should apply to lawyers handling matters in more than one jurisdiction is being provided in a new ethics opinion released by the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Ethics & Professional Responsibility.

Released March 1, Formal Opinion 504 examines various scenarios under ABA Model Rule 8.5 (“Disciplinary Authority; Choice of Law) in the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct.

The ethics opinion is in responses to a legal profession evolving to meet the demands of clients participating in interstate business and related emerging trends, the ABA’s press release explained.

“[M]any more lawyers are securing a license to practice law in more than one jurisdiction; practicing temporarily in a jurisdiction in which they are not licensed but are allowed to practice; or through pro hac vice approval, which allows lawyers to practice in courts in which they not licensed,” the ABA’s announcement states.

The formal opinion is intended to help both attorneys and clients better understand how to apply Model Rule 8.5.

“It also offers scenarios that cover the rule in fee agreements; law firm ownership; reporting professional misconduct; confidentiality duties; and screening lawyers who leave one firm to join another,” the announcement states.

As explained in the ABA ethics opinion, for matters in litigation, the rules of the court in which the case is heard apply, unless otherwise provided. For matters that do not involve litigation, a lawyer is required to with the ethics rules of the jurisdiction where the lawyer’s conduct occurs or, where different, in the jurisdiction where the “predominant effect of” the lawyer’s conduct occurs.

“Factors to assess where that ‘predominant effect’ occurs may include the client’s location, where a transaction occurs, which jurisdiction’s substantive law applies to the transaction, the location of the lawyer’s principal office, where the lawyer is admitted, the location of the opposing party and the jurisdiction with the greatest interest in the lawyer’s conduct,” the ABA opinion states.

The opinion concludes by emphasizing that Rule 8.5 provides that “a lawyer will not be subject to discipline if the lawyer’s conduct conforms to the rules of a jurisdiction in which the lawyer reasonably believes the predominant effect of the lawyer’s conduct will occur.”