People & Practices: March 6, 2023

Hipkins named fellow by diversity council

Fredrikson attorney Tom Hipkins has been chosen as a 2023 Fellow by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). The Fellow program was created by the LCLD to identify, train and advance the next generation of diverse leaders in the legal profession. Designed for mid-career lawyers, the program connects high-potential attorneys with leading general counsel and managing partners, and their peers for mentoring and career guidance.

Hipkins is an intellectual property attorney who serves as chair of Fredrikson’s Patents Group. He advises technology-driven clients on minimizing patent infringement risk by developing noninfringement and invalidity positions with respect to their competitors’ patents, while also helping protect and leverage their own technology. Hipkins enjoys working closely with his clients to formulate comprehensive patent strategies that best advance their business objectives. His clients view him as a trusted counselor and appreciate his creativity and knowledge of the law.

Founded in 2009, LCLD has grown to an organization of more than 400 members, who serve as either general counsel of major corporations or managing partners of the nation’s leading law firms. United by a spirit of activism and personal commitment, LCLD members participate widely in the programs they have created—leading by example, taking action and challenging the legal profession to prepare future generations of diverse talent for the highest positions of leadership.

In October 2022, the LCLD named Fredrikson a 2022 Compass Award winner, which recognizes law firms and corporations showing a strong commitment to building a more diverse organization and a more inclusive legal profession.

Robinson, Yang selected for diversity Pathfinder program

Fredrikson attorneys Natasha Townes Robinson and Roger Yang have been selected for membership in the 2023 Pathfinder program by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). The LCLD program is designed to train high-performing, early-career attorneys on foundational leadership and relationship-building, providing participants with the opportunity to learn from top leaders in the legal profession along with experts in the fields of learning and development and executive coaching. Pathfinders are selected as leaders at LCLD member corporations and law firms. They have been identified as diverse, early-career emerging leaders who have distinguished—or have the potential to distinguish—themselves within their organizations.

Robinson is a litigation attorney who represents individuals and businesses in commercial, regulatory and white-collar criminal matters. She advises clients on health care compliance, fraud and abuse laws, regulatory issues, internal investigations, and professional licensing. Robinson has significant experience in complex administrative litigation. She also maintains an active pro bono practice and has advocated for clients in cases involving post-conviction release and expungements.

Yang is a litigation attorney whose practice focuses on business litigation. He has litigated on behalf of entities involved in complex commercial litigation, shareholder disputes, bankruptcy litigation, and white-collar criminal defense and internal investigations. Yang also maintains an active pro bono practice and has advocated for clients in cases involving evictions, religious liberty and immigration.

Yevzelman elected fellow of American College of Tax Counsel

Fredrikson attorney Masha M. Yevzelman has been elected a fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel, a group of approximately 700 of America’s best tax attorneys. She was nominated and selected for demonstrating a high standard of excellence and ethical performance in the practice of tax. Membership is reserved for those leaders who have made an exceptional contribution to their chosen profession.

Yevzelman chairs Fredrikson’s Tax Disputes & Litigation Group. She represents public and private companies, trusts, estates and high-net-worth individuals in complex tax disputes. Yevzelman also handles all stages of tax controversies—voluntary disclosures, audits, administrative appeals, tax court, district court and appellate litigation. The American College of Tax Counsel provides a venue for lawyers to work together in promoting sound tax policy and to engage in thoughtful discussion with the government about matters affecting the tax system.

Taylor joins Lewis Brisbois as partner

Lewis Brisbois has added Frank Taylor to its Minneapolis office as a partner in the firm’s National Trial, Complex Business & Commercial Litigation, and Crisis Management Practices, among others. Taylor has served as lead trial counsel in more than 135 class actions, tried more than 350 matters in all 50 states, and defended numerous enforcement actions. Moreover, Taylor has deep and broad experience in complex financial markets litigation, regulatory investigations, securities litigation, complex commercial litigation, and unique financings.

Minneapolis Managing Partner Michelle Gilboe said, “We are very excited to have Frank join our Minneapolis team. Adding someone of Frank’s caliber, experience, and commitment to clients and our next generation of lawyers will be beneficial to everyone.”

Taylor received his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa. He is admitted to practice in state court in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and New York, before the United States Supreme Court, U.S. Tax Court, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, as well as in several federal district and appellate courts throughout the country.

Honsa & Mara adds Kanne to nameplate

Honsa & Mara is now Honsa Mara & Kanne. Kari Kanne, a partner in the firm, is now a named shareholder. Kari has been with the firm for over 10 years and has been recognized as a Minnesota Rising Star every year since 2015. Kari focuses her practice on complex divorce and family law matters.

Maslon’s Schleicher admitted to College of Trial Lawyers

Steve Schleicher, a litigation partner at Maslon LLP in Minneapolis, has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Schleicher’s induction ceremony took place Feb. 25 during the spring meeting of the College in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Founded in 1950, the American College of Trial Lawyers is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for fellowship.

Schleicher, a former federal prosecutor, is the chair of Maslon’s Investigations & White Collar Defense Group, where he concentrates on high stakes criminal and civil litigation, government and internal investigations, and appellate practice. He is experienced in high-profile cases and was widely recognized for his role as a special prosecutor in the internationally televised homicide trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd and for his work prosecuting the man responsible for the kidnapping and murder of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling.

Membership in the American College of Trial Lawyers cannot exceed 1% of the total lawyer population of any state or province.

Gustin, Stall join Moss & Barnett board

Timothy L. Gustin and Christopher D. Stall were elected to three-year terms as members of the Board of Directors of Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association, effective January 1, 2023.

Gustin serves as chair of the Board of Directors and as chair of the firm’s Real Estate Finance and Real Estate Practice Groups. He represents lenders who finance office, industrial, hospitality, retail, self-storage, and multifamily projects. Many of the multifamily loans are sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and pooled into securitization trusts. Gustin also works with buyers and sellers in all phases of the purchase and sale of residential and commercial real estate and represents landlords and tenants in negotiating and drafting commercial leases.

Stall serves as a director and as chair the firm’s Commercial Department and Business Law Practice Group. He focuses on advising businesses regarding management, governance, and transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures. Stall works with clients in a spectrum of industries, including insurance, investment advisors, health care, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, and professional service firms.

Gustin and Stall will each continue practicing law on a full-time basis in addition to handling their management responsibilities. They are joined on the board by co-directors, John P. Boyle, Jana Aune Deach, Brian T. Grogan, and James J. Vedder.

