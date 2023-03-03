Attorney discipline: Supreme Court decisions in February

Suspensions

Timothy Hill was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for twelve months. Hill misappropriated client funds in three matters and used those funds for purposes that the clients did not intend. He also did not promptly refund unearned advance legal fees in one matter.

Charles Keenan was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for six months. Keenan neglected a client matter, failed to communicate with a client, and failed to cooperate with three disciplinary investigations.

Mikael Merissa has been indefinitely suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for thirty months. Merissa committed professional misconduct in four client matters, including misappropriating client funds, failing to subpoena a witness, and allowing long periods of inactivity on client matters. Additionally, Merissa knowingly made false statements by omission to a client, a third party, or the Director in two matters.

Reprimands

Edward Rueda was publicly reprimanded. He had been suspended for one year, stayed after thirty days, with two years of probation, by the Illinois Supreme Court. Rueda negligently misappropriated client funds for failure to maintain trust account books and records.

Reinstatements

Kenneth Keate has been conditionally reinstated to the practice of law. He was previously suspended in October 2022.

Jorge L. Sanchez was reinstated to the practice of law, effective upon payment of the required registration fees, and placed on probation for 3 years.