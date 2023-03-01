Jenkins leaving U of M Law School to lead Bates College

Garry W. Jenkins, who has served as dean and professor of law at the University of Minnesota Law School since 2016, has been named the president of Bates College and will depart Minnesota Law on June 30, the law school announced Wednesday.

Jenkins will be the ninth president of the 168-year-old Bates College, which is in Lewiston, Maine, and is considered one of the premier liberal arts colleges in the county, the law school said.

The Associated Press reported that Jenkins, who was selected unanimously by Bates trustees, said he was pleased to join the Bates community. “Simply put, everything about Bates and its culture resonates with me,” he said.

“We are at a pivotal moment for American society and higher education. The world urgently needs leaders who have been challenged, developed and nurtured by Bates and a liberal arts education,” Jenkins told the AP.

The University of Minnesota provost’s office will appoint an interim dean for the Law School through the 2023-24 academic year as it conducts a national search for a new dean, according to a message from Provost Rachel T.A. Croson.

In a message to the Minnesota Law community announcing his decision, Jenkins shared, “While I am excited and honored by this new professional opportunity, I can’t possibly convey in words my full admiration and gratitude to you, my friends and colleagues. All of you have made my time here so meaningful and enjoyable. I will miss all of you, yet I will always be a member of the Minnesota Law community.”

Last fall, Minnesota Lawyer honored Jenkins with its Diversity & Inclusion Award. “This year’s entering class at the University of Minnesota Law School is the most diverse in the school’s history,” the publication noted in recognizing Jenkins.

Prior to joining the Law School, Jenkins was associate dean for academic affairs and professor of law at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where he was also director of the Program on Law and Leadership, a leadership education and development initiative that he co-founded.

Jenkins earned a B.A. from Haverford College, a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. Upon graduation, he clerked for Judge Timothy K. Lewis of the United States Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit.

This article incorporates information from the University of Minnesota Law School and The Associated Press.