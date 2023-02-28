Court: Attorney-in-fact lacked authority to amend trust

The Minnesota Court of Appeals considered whether an individual appointed an attorney-in-fact by Minnesota’s statutory short form power of attorney (SSFPOA) could amend a revocable trust of an incapacitated person. In this case filed Jan. 30, the court decided in In re Eva Marie Hanson Living Trust, that the language of the trust held that the attorney-in-fact could not do so.

Eva Marie Hanson executed a revocable, living-trust instrument in 1995. In April 2013, she appointed Shari, her daughter, as her attorney-in-fact. She used Minnesota’s SSFPOA to do so. This form, a common financial and incapacity planning tool in Minnesota, indicated that power of attorney would remain effective when Eva Marie became incapacitated. Then, in September 2013, Eva Marie amended her trust so that, if her husband did not survive her, then the trust assets would be equally divided between their two children or the children’s respective living descendants if either or both did not survive their mother.

In March 2017, Eva Marie’s husband died. Eva Marie became incapacitated as defined by the trust in June 2017. Acting as her attorney-in-fact, Shari amended the 2013 amended trust, requiring that the share for Eva Marie’s son, Randy, be distributed to Randy’s supplemental needs trust instead of to him personally in the event he survived his mother.

Eva Marie died in 2018. Shari distributed the trust assets so that one-half went to herself and the other half went to her brother’s supplemental needs trust. Shari’s brother died the next year, and the residue of the supplemental needs trust went to Randy’s wife.

However, Randy’s children were not pleased and sought to invalidate the 2017 amended trust. They argue that it was improperly amended and that the trust assets ought to be returned and redistributed pursuant to the 2013 amended trust.

In a stipulated-facts trial, the district court concluded that the SSFPOA expressly gave Shari the authority to amend the trust, even though the 2013 amended trust expressly granted power to amend to Eva Marie. It determined that the 2017 amended trust was valid.

“The district court attempted to uphold the well-established law here in Minnesota with regard to trust interpretation cases, which require that the grantor’s intentions control,” stated Kimberly Prchal, of Prchal & Stoll, who represented Randy’s children. “However, the district court erred when it diverted down the path and continued an analysis beyond what the express terms of the trust were.”

On appeal, the Minnesota Court of Appeals determined that the district court erred when it concluded that Shari could amend the 2013 amended trust. While it acknowledged the existence of the SSFPOA, the court exclusively considered the language of the 2013 amended trust. The trust contained provisions such as “I shall have the absolute right to amend or revoke my trust, in whole or in part, at any time” and “This right to amend or revoke my trust is personal to me, and may not be exercised by any legal representative or agent acting on my behalf.”

Louise Behrendt, senior counsel at Meagher and Greer who represented Linda Hanson, Randy’s wife, claimed that not reading the SSFPOA into the trust created a gap. “[T]hat means that no one can amend or alter if Eva Marie is disabled, and the trust does include substantial provisions with regard to disabilities.”

The court disagreed with the respondents. Reasoning that the language of the trust was unambiguous, the court was unable to look at extrinsic evidence—that is, the SSFPOA—to see if Shari had the right to amend the trust on behalf of her mother. It found that only Eva Marie could have amended the trust. Therefore, it concluded that Shari, who was acting as an agent of her mother, could not have amended the 2013 amended trust.

The Probate and Trust Law Section of the Minnesota State Bar Association submitted an amicus brief. It urged the court to resolve whether the Minnesota SSFPOA could ever permit an attorney-in-fact to amend a revocable trust agreement. However, the court declined. “Because our analysis of the language of the trust resolves whether Shari, as an attorney-in-fact, may amend the trust, we need not consider whether a statutory short-form power of attorney could ever convey the power to amend a trust,” the court wrote.

The court reversed and remanded.