Supreme Court Digest: Feb. 22, 2023

Attorney Discipline

Suspension

Timothy P. Hill was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for 12 months.

A22-1311 In re Hill

Mikael Merissa was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for 30 months.

A22-0951 In re Merissa

Landlord & Tenant

Mootness

In this appeal from a decision determining that respondent qualified as a residential tenant in a building owned by appellant, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal as moot based on respondent’s subsequent eviction from the premises. Appeal dismissed.

A21-1062 Quinn v. LMC NE Minneapolis Holdings, LLC