Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / eadvantage / Supreme Court Digest: Feb. 22, 2023
The Supreme Court Chamber in the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Supreme Court Digest: Feb. 22, 2023

By: Minnesota Lawyer February 23, 2023

Orders

 

Attorney Discipline

Suspension

Timothy P. Hill was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for 12 months.

A22-1311 In re Hill

 

Attorney Discipline

Suspension

Mikael Merissa was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for 30 months.

A22-0951 In re Merissa

 

 

Landlord & Tenant

Mootness

In this appeal from a decision determining that respondent qualified as a residential tenant in a building owned by appellant, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal as moot based on respondent’s subsequent eviction from the premises. Appeal dismissed.

A21-1062 Quinn v. LMC NE Minneapolis Holdings, LLC


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo