Supreme Court Digest: Feb. 22, 2023

Orders
Attorney Discipline
Suspension
Timothy P. Hill was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for 12 months.
Attorney Discipline
Suspension
Mikael Merissa was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for 30 months.
Landlord & Tenant
Mootness
In this appeal from a decision determining that respondent qualified as a residential tenant in a building owned by appellant, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal as moot based on respondent’s subsequent eviction from the premises. Appeal dismissed.
A21-1062 Quinn v. LMC NE Minneapolis Holdings, LLC