Settlement yields changes in education for inmates

The U.S. Justice Department announced Feb. 14 that it filed a complaint and proposed consent decree resolving allegations of American with Disabilities Act violations in the Minnesota Department of Corrections. As a result of the settlement, changes favorable to incarcerated people with disabilities pursuing education will be made.

In order to work in prison jobs, incarcerated people must complete the GED. They also must complete the GED to pursue secondary credentials such as a technical, associate’s or bachelor’s degrees. Secondary credentials are not mere credentials — it also can translate into higher wages for prisoners. Those in the GED program are paid 50 cents per hour; those with secondary credentials can earn up to $3 per hour. Studies also have shown that incarcerated people who earn a GED in prison have lower recidivism rates.

The task of getting a GED is more difficult for many incarcerated people who have cognitive issues or learning disabilities. While the Department of Corrections was unable to determine what percentage of the prison population have disabilities, its educational staffers say that the majority of students have disabilities.

This is in line with studies of prison populations. A 2016 Bureau of Justice Statistics survey, published in March 2021, found that nearly 40% of state and federal prisoners had at least one disability. Twenty-three percent had a cognitive disability and nearly a quarter reported attending special education classes.

In October, the U.S. Justice Department announced that it had investigated the Minnesota Department of Corrections after receiving several complaints regarding disabled incarcerated people pursuing a GED. Throughout the investigation, the Justice Department spoke with 12 formerly or currently incarcerated individuals with disabilities and examined the files of 24 incarcerated individuals with disabilities. In September 2022, the investigation was completed.

Following the investigation, the DOJ determined that the Department of Corrections violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying people with disabilities benefits of the GED program, thus subjecting them to discrimination. Violations included not notifying individuals about reasonable modifications available for courses, practice tests and exams; preventing incarcerated people from applying for exam accommodations; and not giving reasonable accommodations.

Some individuals entered custody as juveniles, under an Individualized Education Program at their public schools. While those accommodations were initially honored, they were apparently no longer respected once the individuals turned 21 and entered the GED program.

Although people with disabilities were allowed to enroll or participate in the GED program, the Justice Department determined that they could not fully benefit from the program because necessary modifications were not provided.

“Because they lacked necessary modifications, individuals with disabilities struggled for months or years in their GED courses and on practice tests, failed their GED exams, were terminated from the GED program, or were released from incarceration without a GED,” the department concluded in its report.

“Prisons and jails have an obligation to meet the needs of people with disabilities. This settlement agreement stands to impact hundreds of incarcerated people with disabilities, opening doors to higher education and other opportunities that have been unjustly closed to them for far too long,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said.

The Department of Corrections will pay over $70,000 in compensatory damages to affected individuals with disabilities. It will also revise its policies and procedures regarding disabled incarcerated people, hire an agency-wide ADA compliance officer, and designate facility-level ADA and education coordinators. This consent decree still requires court approval.

Andrew M. Luger, U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, stated, “We are pleased to reach a resolution with [the Department of Corrections] that will help ensure incarcerated individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities to benefit from critical education programs in its facilities.”

“The Department of Corrections is committed to providing equal access to its GED program for individuals with disabilities in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act,” said Aaron Swanum, media information officer for the Department of Corrections. “As an agency, we are committed to providing person-centered programs and services that transform the lives of the people we serve and advance Minnesota’s public safety.”

“MNDOC is now firmly on a path to providing accommodations to students with disabilities on standardized exams and preparation courses, actions that will help promote rehabilitation and increase prospects for reentry,” said Clarke.