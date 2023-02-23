DEED settles lawsuit over commissioner’s Twitter block list

Governmental officials using personal social media accounts to convey public information may want to reconsider those mergers. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and its outgoing commissioner, Steve Grove, have settled a lawsuit with journalist Tony Webster over conduct occurring on Grove’s personal Twitter account.

DEED, like other Minnesota agencies, uses social media such as Twitter to make announcements and solicit insight. DEED has associated Twitter accounts, and Commissioner Grove has a personal Twitter account. Like other public figures, Grove’s Twitter account is a mix of professional and personal insights. Grove used Twitter to communicate various initiatives that DEED was involved in.

Webster says that he heard from a number of Minnesotans that they were blocked from seeing Commissioner Grove’s Twitter account after expressing disagreement with his tweets. When someone is blocked from a Twitter account, they cannot see the Twitter profile, tweets, replies to tweets, prior tweets, and more. Upon further observation of this occurrence, Webster says that he requested Commissioner Grover’s block list for the purpose of analyzing who was on the list and to report on the issue. He waited for six months and then learned that his request was denied.

When that request was denied, Webster says that he was forced to bring suit to acquire the records. The result was a 26-page lawsuit with over 200 pages of exhibits including screenshots of tweets by Grove. Webster alleged that Grove’s actions violated the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act and the Minnesota Official Records Act. The lawsuit was not contesting whether Grove should have blocked anyone. Rather, the lawsuit sought out the block lists for blocked individuals.

“Social media is no longer a new thing,” Webster states. “Government officials should be well aware by now that transparency is important in everything they do. If they are using a personal social media account for their government work, they risk facing serious questions when they pick and choose who is allowed to interact with them.”

Webster was represented by the Upper Midwest Law Center (UMLC). It announced the lawsuit in November 2022. “When Mr. Webster sought public transparency on Grove’s block list, his requests were rejected. This should never have happened — these block lists are public data,” James Dickey, senior trial counsel for the UMLC, stated.

“During his administration, Commissioner Grove used his personal Twitter account as a means to communicate essential information with Minnesotans across the state,” Dickey said.

Grove used the social media platform to announce DEED updates regarding unemployment, grantmaking and hiring decisions. He also solicited feedback regarding agency plans, promising that this information would inform agency decisions.

“[T]he thought that some members of the public could see and respond to such public policy discussion—while others could not—raised interesting legal issues,” Webster said.

In October 2022, DEED Interim Counsel Brett Terry informed Webster, “DEED’s position is that the @Grove Twitter account is not a DEED Twitter account and falls outside the scope of ‘government data’ (Minn. Stat. § 13.02, subd. 7), and therefore the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act (Minn. Stat. § 13.01).”

DEED and Grove make no admission of liability with the settlement.

As a result of the settlement, DEED will produce the data that was initially refused to Webster as well as comply with future requests for DEED-affiliated Twitter block lists. DEED has also agreed to pay Webster $17,000. DEED will perform a review of its data practices and implement appropriate improvements to its policies by August 2023. Grove will be leaving this position to become the next CEO and publisher of the Star Tribune newspaper.

Prior to the settlement, DEED also released a block list for the Twitter account @MNDEED. The defendants will release block lists to other associated accounts. Those affected Twitter accounts are @CareerForceMN, @DEEDLibrarian, @Grove, @JoinUsMN, and @LaunchMN.

“I blocked fewer than 20 user profiles from my personal Twitter account during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the incendiary nature of the tweets and comments posted on those profiles,” Commissioner Grove stated. “Since that time, I have unblocked all of those accounts. Additionally, no accounts are blocked from official DEED state government Twitter accounts.”

“We are glad to have resolved this case, and we look forward to DEED’s future compliance with the Data Practices Act,” Dickey said.

“I hope this settlement serves as a deterrent to any other governmental official who might be blurring the line between their personal and official social media accounts about the important of being transparent in their work when they’re working for the people,” Webster said.