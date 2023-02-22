Bill would expand wage-theft responsibility

A union-backed bill introduced at the state Capitol last week would take construction wage protections to another level, expanding on a 2019 law that was touted at the time as the toughest wage-theft law in the country.

The bill, known as the “Construction Worker Protection Act,” includes “joint and several” liability language, which would make general contractors share responsibility for their subcontractors’ wage violations.

Adam Duininck, director of government affairs for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters in St. Paul, said the bill is scheduled for hearings in the House and Senate labor committees on Thursday.

The carpenters union says the bill would “incentivize the hiring of responsible contractors by placing the responsibility to prevent wage theft upon those with the most control over construction labor practices.”

Critics, however, say wage-theft laws already on the books are sufficient and that the proposed legislation could make contractors more likely to stick with established subcontractors at the expense of emerging businesses.

“You’re going to create a dynamic for a general contractor to be even less supportive of wanting to take on a business partner for which they may not have had any business-related experience and may not know how they’re going to manage all the complexities of delivering their payroll,” said Tim Worke, CEO of Associated General Contractors of Minnesota.

The bill’s authors are Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, and Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville.

The legislation builds on a 4-year-old wage-theft law that requires all employers, at the start of employment, to provide each new employee a written notice with details about the employee’s status, rate of pay, benefits and other work-related information.

That law says employers may be fined up to $5,000 for each repeated failure to maintain the required records. The law also includes criminal penalties of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine for wage theft in excess of $35,000.

Despite passage of the 2019 law, wage theft “remains prevalent” in the construction industry, according to the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

“Even though we made some really significant improvements in the wage law four years ago, I still think that there is a cumbersome and time-consuming process that workers have to go through to recoup wages that they’re owed,” Duininck said Friday.

“We think that the best solution is to tilt the playing field so it’s even between the generals and the workers, because right now the playing field between the workers and their own employers is not equal at all.”

Worke said there have been multiple “tools and bites at the apple” to address wage protections, including the Responsible Contractor Law, the 2019 wage-theft law, and efforts to “more tightly define” what constitutes a Limited Liability Corporation.

“We bargained with the unions to create the Fair Contracting Foundation, which is like a union and union-signatory contractor police force for wage theft and other wage-related violations on publicly funded projects,” Worke added.

Based on a study from the Midwest Economic Policy Institute, the union estimates that one in five workers in Minnesota is “likely to experience being misclassified, paid off the books, and/or have their wages stolen.”

“We think this bill will help clean up the construction industry. It will ensure that construction workers subjected to wage theft have recourse to collect unpaid wages from contractors,” Richard Kolodziejski, public affairs director for the carpenters’ union, said in an email Friday.

Duininck said bill is modeled in part after similar legislation approved in other states, including California, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut and Nevada.

“What we hope for is that the construction industry can monitor itself and come into compliance on its own. Our goal isn’t for a bunch of contractors to be caught breaking the law. Our goal is for the general contractors to do the right thing,” Duininck said.