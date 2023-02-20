Ex-charter school counselor loses non-renewal suit at appellate court

A school counselor formerly employed as a counselor for an Elk River charter school was notified that her contract would not be renewed. The Minnesota Court of Appeals held on Feb. 13 that her charter school experience did not constitute teaching in a single district, thereby allowing District 882 to not renew her contract.

KellyAnn Lockrem was licensed to work as a school counselor since 2012, and she worked for a charter school in Elk River from 2015 to 2019. She was then hired as a school counselor for Monticello Independent School District, where she worked from 2019 to 2022.

In 2022, however, the district’s school board voted not to renew Lockrem’s contract. She was notified of the decision a couple of days later. She appealed, arguing that she was entitled to a continuing contract and that the decision not to renew her contract without offering her a hearing violated her due process rights.

Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, subd. 5(a) determines that a teacher’s initial probation period is the “first three consecutive years of a teacher’s first teaching experience in Minnesota in a single district.” Under Minnesota’s Education Code, school counselors are considered teachers.

The parties disputed whether teaching in a charter constituted teaching “in a single district.” Lockrem argued that her three consecutive years of teaching in the charter school qualified as three years of teaching experience in a single district. If Lockrem was correct, then she was entitled to a one-year probation period in the district, which ended in 2020. Therefore, she would have had a continuing contract with the district when her contract was not renewed.

“[Charter schools] do not give continuing contracts, they do not give tenure,” Debra Corhouse, staff attorney at Education Minnesota, conceded. However, she stressed that the court needed to determine the “obligation of Monticello when it comes to honoring that experience that this teacher brought.”Corhouse insisted, “There’s no reason to exclude her service just because it was provided in a district that would not have given her a continuing contract.”

The district alleged that Lockrem’s experience at a charter school did not qualify as teaching experience in a single district. On their reading of the statute, Lockrem was subject to a three-year probationary period, which she was still in when the district decided to not renew her contract.

John Edison, shareholder at Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger & Mace, represented the district. “I don’t agree that we’re applying the plain language of the statute in this case,” Edison stated. “I don’t think it was a model of clarity at all. I think it was very poorly drafted by the Legislature.” He appealed to legislative history.

The court reached its conclusion not by considering legislative history, but by looking at the plain meaning of the text in front of them. In deciding how to interpret the statute, the court turned to the Education Code, which did not define the terms “school district” or “charter school.” Then, the court considered the Continuing Contract Law, which contains only one reference to charter schools, where it discusses “school districts and charter schools.” However, if school districts included charter schools, the court concluded, then the term “charter schools” in the Continuing Contract Law would be superfluous.

The court also noted that certain provisions of the Education Code seemed to explicitly refer to charter schools in some, but not all, of its provisions. Provisions about “e-learning days,” for instance, apply to “school districts and charter schools” which the court concluded meant that the two terms were distinct. “[T]he legislature knew how to make an Education Code provision applicable to charter schools. It did not do so in the provision deeming a teacher’s first three consecutive years of teaching ‘in a single district’ to be a probation period for purposes of the Continuing Contract Law.”

Ultimately, the court concluded that Lockrem’s argument that the term “district” included “charter schools” was “not reasonable.” The court wrote, “We conclude that the plain meaning of ‘district’…does not include charter schools.” As a result of their statutory interpretation, the court concluded that the district did not violate Lockrem’s right to due process.