Lizzo prevails in trademark battle

Lizzo won “Record of the Year” at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5. Just three days earlier, however, Lizzo secured an arguably bigger win with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which issued a precedential ruling reversing refusal of the registration of her phrase “100% That Bitch.”

In 2017, Lizzo (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, who began her music career in Minneapolis) released the song “Truth Hurts,” which was re-released as a radio single in 2019. After being shared on TikTok, it quickly became No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The opening line of the first verse is, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.”

The phrase began popping up everywhere, especially on clothing. Lizzo LLC sought registration of the mark for apparel, arguing that the phrase was singularly identified with her. Her applications were rejected on failure to function grounds—essentially, the message was characterized as a “commonplace message or expression and well-recognized motivational sentiment of self-confidence and female empowerment” that was “used by a variety of sources.” The Trademark Office pointed to retail platforms selling merchandise with the slogan, both sold by Lizzo and from other retailers.

Under the Trademark Act, slogans that are “common expressions” are struck down for not being source indicating. The Trademark Office ultimately held that the genesis of the phrase was a meme widely shared online by social media users. Lizzo admitted as such, and the Trademark Office issued its final refusal. It concluded that the slogan did not function as a trademark, writing that “evidence that consumers may associate the phrase with the famous singer/song because it was a lyric in the singer’s song does not entitle the applicant as a singer-songwriter to appropriate for itself exclusive use of the phrase.”

However, Lizzo appealed to the Trademark Trial Board. The Board put less stock into where the phrase originated and more into how it became popularized. Even though Lizzo did not create the slogan, she surely popularized it, the board held. It determined that there was no evidence of widespread common use prior to “Truth Hurts.”

While the board also considered that other merchandisers sold apparel with the slogan on it, they held that this helped, not hurt, Lizzo’s case. Since the references on the merchandise typically referred to Lizzo and her song, the board found that the slogan was source-identifying.

“We acknowledge that to some degree consumers and potential consumers have been exposed to use of the proposed mark 100% THAT BITCH in a non-source identifying (i.e. ornamental) manner on the same and similar goods to those of Applicant. We find, however, that that circumstance is outweighed by references in most of those uses to Lizzo and/or her music,” the board wrote.

Ultimately, the board reversed due to Lizzo’s popularizing of the phrase, not due to her creating it. “The evidence of record here indicates that Lizzo and her hit song ‘Truth Hurts’ popularized the lyric and elevated 100% THAT BITCH from what may have been a lesser known phrase…to more memorable status,” the board concluded.

Sharon Sandeen, director of the Intellectual Property Institute at Mitchell Hamline, notes that Lizzo has not “trademarked” the phrase but has successfully appealed the rejection of her registration of trademark rights. “In the U.S., trademark rights are not acquired through registration, they are acquired through usage,” Sandeen explains. “I think that Lizzo’s trademark strategy is to develop strong brand identity, which is allowed if she has legitimate goods and services to which the brand attaches.”

The next step for Lizzo is to publish the mark for opposition, seeing if anyone opposes registration. If no successful opposition is filed, Lizzo must file a Statement of Use and begin using the mark. Sandeen says that this approval could take many years, and only then will registration issue.

“I do not see any particular danger to the above-described trademark strategy as long as trademark law is applied correctly, but therein lies the potential problem. There is concern about the over-assertion of IP (including trademark rights) in anti-competitive ways and in ways that quell freedom of expression,” Sandeen said. “Ultimately, whether this is an issue with Lizzo’s marks will depend upon how aggressive she will be in policing her marks.”

“There is always some risk that people will be deterred from engaging in lawful uses of words or other symbols out of fear that they might be infringing someone’s rights, and therefore inviting a potential lawsuit,” Tom Cotter, professor at University of Minnesota Law School, said. “Trademarks and other forms of IP are somewhat blurry at the margins—in other words, unlike tangible property, it’s often unclear exactly how far the rights in these intangibles extends.”

This could lead to some interesting disputes down the line. “What if someone wanted to market a line of clothing called ‘50% That Bitch’? Would that infringe?” Cotter muses. “I don’t know.”

“The fact that the press is covering this case so much actually strengthens her rights and may allow her to claim [later] that her mark is famous,” Sandeen suggested.