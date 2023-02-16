Tax Court Digest: Feb. 15, 2023

Property Tax

Discovery

This matter concerned the market value of an income-producing property located in

Eagan. By means of formal, written discovery and a subsequent motion to compel, petitioner sought from the County the discovery of public and private information relating to the sale of 13 multi-tenant retail properties as well as income, expense, and rental data relating to 5 multi-tenant retail properties. The Tax Court concluded that petitioner was required to provide the record owners of notice of its discovery request allowing them with an opportunity to be heard.

19HA-CV-21-1252 IRC Cliff Lake, L.L.C. v. County of Dakota

Property Tax

Discovery

These consolidated matters concerned the market value of an office tower and retail bank located in Bloomington as of two assessment dates. Petitioner served the County with written discovery requesting, among other things, tenancy, income, and expense information concerning other office properties that petitioner considered comparable to the subject property. Prior to the hearing on the motion, two record owners of other office properties moved to intervene. The Tax Court granted the motions to intervene and scheduled a date by which additional intervention motions must be filed.

27-CV-20-00907, 27-CV-21-02321 G&I VIII WF Plaza LLC v. County of Hennepin