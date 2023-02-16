Inside this section, you’ll read accounts of how this work can have a broad impact on many people, such as the efforts Minnesota Attorney General’s Office to hold opioid companies accountable or the striking of Minnesota’s abortion restrictions as a result of Dr. Jane Doe et al v. State of Minnesota.
It can also have a deep impact on individuals, like you’ll find in the work Brandon Thompson and Rachel Barrett did on behalf of Anuj Thapa that resulted in a $111 million medical malpractice verdict against Thapa’s provider, St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates.
This section also revisits plenty of cases that generated memorable stories over the past year in the pages of Minnesota Lawyer, such as the Koch Trucking dispute.
All of the honorees found on these pages were feted at a Feb. 15 networking and awards event held at the Hyatt Regency, Minneapolis in downtown Minneapolis.
Congratulations to all of our 2022 Attorneys of the Year.
— David Bohlander, editor
Groups
Brewster v. United States of America
Carlson Caspers’ Patent Litigation Team for CommScope Technologies LLC
Classic Collision LLC, M&A Matters
Dr. Jane Doe et al vs. State of Minnesota et al
Energy Policy Advocates v. Ellison: Recognizing the Common-Interest Doctrine
Faegre Drinker Trial Team for Seagate Technology
Holding Opioid Companies Accountable
In the Matter of the Otto Bremer Trust
Jim Koch v. SKT/Koch Trucking, Randy Koch and Dave Koch
Koopman v. City of Robbinsdale
LKQ Corp., et al. v. GM Global Technology Operations LLC
MPAY v. Erie Custom Computer Applications Inc., and Payroll World Inc.
Nathan C. McGuire v. Julie A. Bowlin
National Prescription Opiate Litigation
O.M., by and through her parent and guardian, K.C. Moultrie v. National Women’s Soccer League LLC
Pitman Farms v. Kuehl Poultry, LLC, et al
State of Minnesota v. Stevenson
Individuals
Patrick Arenz, Robins Kaplan LLP
Alana Bassin, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
Christopher Cadem, Cadem Law Group
Michael Collyard, Robins Kaplan LLP
Robert A. Correia, Robichaud, Schroepfer & Correia, P.A., PSC
Aaron Dean, Moss and Barnett
Richard Ruohonen, TSR Injury Law
Outstanding Service to the Profession
Clifford M. Greene, JAMS
Theresa Hughes, Stinson LLP
Adine Momoh and Dr. Artika Tyner, Stinson LLP; University of St. Thomas
Lewis A. Remele, Jr., Bassford Remele
Tiffany A. Sanders, Engelmeier & Umanah, P.A.
Peter A. Schmit, Robins Kaplan LLP
Keiko Sugisaka, Maslon LLP
Jennifer A. Thompson, TLO LAW, now with Ames Construction
William Ward, Minnesota Board of Public Defense
Teams
Rachel Barrett and Brandon Thompson, Ciresi Conlin LLP
Celeste Culberth and Leslie Lienemann, Culberth & Lienemann, LLP
Mark Johnson and Aaron Knoll, Greene Espel PLLP
Patrick Michenfelder and Mahesha Subbaraman, Throndset Michenfelder Law Office; Subbaraman PLLC
Megan L. Odom and Michael A. Sacchet, Ciresi Conlin LLP
