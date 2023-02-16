M

innesota Lawyer’s Attorneys of the Year awards recognizes attorneys for the work they did in the past year. But that work has often stretched back years before and the impact of these will stretch forward for years or sometimes lifetimes.

Inside this section, you’ll read accounts of how this work can have a broad impact on many people, such as the efforts Minnesota Attorney General’s Office to hold opioid companies accountable or the striking of Minnesota’s abortion restrictions as a result of Dr. Jane Doe et al v. State of Minnesota.

It can also have a deep impact on individuals, like you’ll find in the work Brandon Thompson and Rachel Barrett did on behalf of Anuj Thapa that resulted in a $111 million medical malpractice verdict against Thapa’s provider, St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates.

This section also revisits plenty of cases that generated memorable stories over the past year in the pages of Minnesota Lawyer, such as the Koch Trucking dispute.

All of the honorees found on these pages were feted at a Feb. 15 networking and awards event held at the Hyatt Regency, Minneapolis in downtown Minneapolis.

Congratulations to all of our 2022 Attorneys of the Year.

— David Bohlander, editor

Groups

Brewster v. United States of America

Carlson Caspers’ Patent Litigation Team for CommScope Technologies LLC

Classic Collision LLC, M&A Matters

Dr. Jane Doe et al vs. State of Minnesota et al

Energy Policy Advocates v. Ellison: Recognizing the Common-Interest Doctrine

Faegre Drinker Trial Team for Seagate Technology

Holding Opioid Companies Accountable

In re Hope

In the Matter of the Otto Bremer Trust

Jim Koch v. SKT/Koch Trucking, Randy Koch and Dave Koch

Koopman v. City of Robbinsdale

LKQ Corp., et al. v. GM Global Technology Operations LLC

MPAY v. Erie Custom Computer Applications Inc., and Payroll World Inc.

Murphy et al. v. Harpstead

Nathan C. McGuire v. Julie A. Bowlin

National Prescription Opiate Litigation

O.M., by and through her parent and guardian, K.C. Moultrie v. National Women’s Soccer League LLC

Pitman Farms v. Kuehl Poultry, LLC, et al

Pooley v. Pooley

State of Minnesota v. Stevenson

Individuals

Patrick Arenz, Robins Kaplan LLP

Alana Bassin, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Christopher Cadem, Cadem Law Group

Michael Collyard, Robins Kaplan LLP

Robert A. Correia, Robichaud, Schroepfer & Correia, P.A., PSC

Aaron Dean, Moss and Barnett

Richard Ruohonen, TSR Injury Law

Outstanding Service to the Profession

Clifford M. Greene, JAMS

Theresa Hughes, Stinson LLP

Adine Momoh and Dr. Artika Tyner, Stinson LLP; University of St. Thomas

Lewis A. Remele, Jr., Bassford Remele

Tiffany A. Sanders, Engelmeier & Umanah, P.A.

Peter A. Schmit, Robins Kaplan LLP

Keiko Sugisaka, Maslon LLP

Jennifer A. Thompson, TLO LAW, now with Ames Construction

William Ward, Minnesota Board of Public Defense

Teams

Rachel Barrett and Brandon Thompson, Ciresi Conlin LLP

Celeste Culberth and Leslie Lienemann, Culberth & Lienemann, LLP

Mark Johnson and Aaron Knoll, Greene Espel PLLP

Patrick Michenfelder and Mahesha Subbaraman, Throndset Michenfelder Law Office; Subbaraman PLLC

Megan L. Odom and Michael A. Sacchet, Ciresi Conlin LLP

