COVID emergency case remanded

In the years following Gov. Tim Walz’s declaration of a peacetime emergency in response to COVID-19, various groups have taken issue with whether the governor has the authority to do so. Although the Minnesota Supreme Court did not decide the issue on February 8, 2023, in Snell v. Walz, it has decided that this issue must be decided immediately by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Walz issued Emergency Executive Order 20-91 in July 2020, requiring Minnesotans to wear face coverings in most indoor public places. To combat COVID-19 surges, while also allowing business and other venues to ramp up operations without contributing to the spread of disease, Walz required face coverings with certain exceptions. Individuals in noncompliance would pay up to $100 and businesses in noncompliance might have to pay up to $1,000 and serve 90 days in prison.

A month after issuing the executive order, appellants challenged the mask mandate on several grounds, including that the order violated constitutional rights to free expression and free exercise of religion as well as a Minnesota statute criminalizing wearing masks to conceal identity. Apart from alleging that the order violated constitutional rights, appellants charged that the Emergency Management Act did not authorize the governor to invoke emergency powers for public health purposes. Appellants argued that Walz’s declaration of a peacetime emergency to combat COVID-19 overstepped his powers under the Emergency Management Act.

The peacetime emergency ended in Minnesota on July 1, 2021. There is no longer a mask mandate. The Minnesota Court of Appeals decided in December 2021 that appellants’ case was moot for this reason. In this case, the state argued that the case was technically moot.

Liz Kramer, solicitor general, stated at oral arguments, “At this point, Minnesota’s State of Emergency is firmly in the rearview mirror. Seventeen months have passed since we had a statewide mask order.”

While the court agreed with the Minnesota Court of Appeals that the appeal was technically moot, it determined that the legal question of scope of executive power was not. “The question of whether the Act gives the Governor power to declare a peacetime emergency for a public health crisis is functionally justiciable and an important issue of statewide significance that should be decided immediately,” the court concluded.

Although the Minnesota Court of Appeals determined that the issues raised by appellants were functionally justiciable due to their primarily legal nature, it deferred deciding the scope of the governor’s authority under the Act. The court concluded that the question brought before the court was a “straightforward one of statutory interpretation” that ought to be settled.

James Dickey, senior trial counsel for the Upper Midwest Law Center, represented appellants. “Emergencies contemplated by our Emergency Management laws raise substantial policy questions for government. They have happened and they will happen again,” he stated. “Governor Walz himself has declared a peacetime emergency thirty times in four years.” Sixteen of those related to the pandemic where others were declared for weather reasons or due to civil unrest.

Kramer cast doubt on the fear that Walz would use the act to enact another mask mandate. “Multiple strains of COVID have come and gone, causing different surges and case counts, but without the Governor issuing a statewide mask order and without the Governor declaring a new peacetime emergency.”

However, Walz maintains that his office retains the power to declare a peacetime emergency under the act. “[T]his important legal issue should be decided now so that any lack of clarity can be settled before it is necessary for a governor to invoke the Act again,” the court affirmed.

The court has remanded the case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. It will decide whether the act allows the governor to declare a peacetime emergency in response to a public health crisis.

The Upper Midwest Law Center has touted the remand as a victory. “This is a significant victory for our clients and for all Minnesotans,” declared Douglas Seaton, president of the UMLC. “We have consistently argued that Governor Walz does not have the power to declare a peacetime emergency in response to a public health crisis.”

Importantly, the Minnesota Supreme Court did not decide whether the governor does or does not have the authority to declare a peacetime emergency. However, it did decide—given the potential for future pandemics or other public health emergencies—that the scope of the governor’s power be defined now rather than later.