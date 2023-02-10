Wetlands ‘elimination’ is key in Cohasset project ruling

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has held that preparation of an environmental impact statement (EIS) is mandatory when a project would eliminate a public waters wetland.

The ruling, filed Feb. 6, directed the city of Cohasset to issue a new decision on the need for an EIS with regard to a proposed large manufacturing facility.

Huber Engineered Woods LLC, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, manufactures an engineered wood panel product for commercial and residential structures. It intended to build a 750,000-square-foot oriented-strand-board manufacturing facility west of Cohasset and 1 mile east of the Leech Lake Indian Reservation. However, the company announced Thursday it was canceling the project, citing “delays that jeopardize our ability to meet product demand deadlines.”

The facility would have taken up 159 acres of agricultural and undeveloped lands. The facility would have consumed 400,000 cords of wood per year. The production process would have released air pollutants including sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide. Most critical for the court’s analysis, building the facility would have required permanently filling or excavating 26 of 31 wetlands in the project site.

The project would have required approval from various governmental entities. Projects requiring governmental approvals are subject to environmental review. There are different levels of environmental review, and the government will decide which level is applicable under state statutes and administrative rules. The question in this case was what level of review was necessary, and whether an environmental-assessment worksheet (EAW) was sufficient or if an EIS was also required.

An EIS is a significant document that describes a project in detail, analyzes the environmental impacts, lays out alternatives, and explores methods of mitigation of environmental impacts. If the project exceeds a mandatory EIS threshold, then an EAW delineates the issues and analyses contained in the EIS. However, if the project does not exceed the EIS threshold, then the EAW is a brief document that sets out the basic facts necessary to determine whether the EIS is required for the proposed action.

Projects require an EIS for two reasons. One reason is that it falls into a category that makes preparation of an EIS mandatory under statute. The other reason is that it has the potential to cause significant environmental effects.

When the project was proposed, it was supported by the governor and Legislature. The Legislature adopted legislation that provided that projects like Huber’s would not require an EIS due to the facility’s size if the project received offers of financial incentives from the Minnesota Departments of Employment and Economic Development and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board during 2021. This legislation was signed by Gov. Tim Walz.

The city prepared an EAW regarding the planned facility. On March 8, 2022, the city concluded that an EIS was not required for Huber’s facility. It determined that the facility did not exceed any of the mandatory EIS thresholds and did not have potential for significant environmental effects that triggered an EIS.

However, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe disagreed with the city’s decision to not prepare the EIS. It argued that an EIS was required for the project under governing administrative rules. It also argued that the city erred when it determined that the project would not have the potential for significant environmental effects and, thus, did not need an EIS.

An EIS is required when a project eliminates a public water or public waters wetland. At issue was whether the proposed project would “eliminate” public waters wetland.

Public waters wetlands have two qualifying characteristics: wetland type and minimum acreage. It must be a particular type of wetland (type 3, 4, or 5), which is determined by the nature of the waters and vegetation. And it must occupy a certain acreage, 10 or more acres in an unincorporated area or 2½ or more acres in an incorporated area

In the EAW, the proposed project would reduce the wetlands in size but not completely eliminate them. Portions of two wetlands would be filled. However, the city responded that the wetlands would not be eliminated because their wetland type would not change.

John Baker, attorney at Greene Espel, represented city of Cohasset. “If the type will not change, then if it is a 3, or a 4, or a 5, it is a 3 or a 4 or a 5 afterwards,” Baker stated.

However, Leech Lake Band argued that partial filling would cause the wetlands to become different types of wetlands not meeting the definition of public waters wetlands. It also contended that there was substantial evidence that the wetlands would change types.

Joy Anderson, supervising attorney for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, represented Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. “Elimination can be done by changing either the size or the wetland type of the public waters wetland,” Anderson stated.

The court determined that projects that deprive a public waters wetland of either of its qualifying characteristics would “eliminate” it. “Put another way, a public waters wetland is not ‘eliminated’ — requiring an EIS — only when a project causes a wetland to entirely disappear. Rather, if the wetland remaining after a project will no longer qualify as a type 3, 4, or 5 wetland or will encompass less than 2½ acres in an incorporated area, the project will eliminate a public waters wetland,” the court wrote.

Judge Matthew E. Johnson dissented in part from the court’s ruling when it determined that the project would eliminate wetlands. “Several well-respected dictionaries agree that the primary definition of the word ‘eliminate’ is to ‘get rid of’ or to ‘remove,’” Johnson wrote. “None of these dictionaries includes a definition that suggests that ‘eliminate’ means to change a thing—without getting rid of it or removing it or causing it to disappear—so that the thing has different characteristics or a different legal status.”