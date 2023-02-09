Professor sees politics in many moves to senior judge status

Watching the last few United States Supreme Court confirmations has underscored how hyper-politicization has crept into the courts.

One law professor who recently published in the Minnesota Law Review argues that the politicization of the courts has been happening for the past two decades. In his article, “The Old Hand Problem,” Professor Xiao Wang argues that more judges than ever are taking “senior status” for politically motivated reasons.

Federal judges have lifetime appointments. Senior status allows judges to be on a type of semi-retirement. They can choose to maintain a full caseload, reduce the caseload, or take no more cases. This status is available for federal judges over the age of 65 who have spent 15 years on the federal bench. The president then names a full-time judge to fill the seat.

Just last week, it was announced that Judge John Tunheim informed President Joe Biden that he would take senior status “effective upon the confirmation of my successor.” Tunheim was appointed to his post by President Bill Clinton in 1995. No one other than Judge Tunheim can say definitively why he went into senior status right now.

“The time has now come to provide the opportunity and privilege of serving as a District Judge in the District of Minnesota to my successor,” Tunheim wrote. “[I]t is my present intention to continue to render substantial judicial service to the Court and to the public as a Senior Judge.”

Wang, who is the director of the Appellate Advocacy Center, Bluhm Legal Clinic at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law, would suggest that many decisions to take senior status have political consequences as at least one motivation, if not the primary one.

The politicization of filling these vacant federal seats has not always been the case, according to Wang, arguing that senior status for political reasons is “not a permanent part of our judicial fabric.” His analysis of senior status goes back to 1919.

Around President George W. Bush’s administration, things notably shifted in the country. In the two prior administrations, most judges taking senior status were appointed by presidents in the other political party. Seventy-two percent of federal judges seeking senior status under the Bush administration were appointed by a Republican president. During President Trump’s tenure, 81.4% of judges taking senior status had been appointed by a Republican president.

Many have come to accept the inevitability of the politicization of the courts, arguing that it has already happened and that each party must learn to play the game.

Wang, however, argues that strategic retirement is worrisome. He calls the political strategic behavior behind taking senior status the “old hand” problem. It is a nod to the “dead hand problem,” which asks why laws drafted hundreds of years ago bind us now. The old hand problem, as Wang terms it, raises a similar worry. Wang argues that judges on senior status can continue to control law and policy for this generation and future generations, by ensuring that the president appoints an “ideologically compatible” replacement

Some of the consequences that Wang identifies are “court packing” (placing judges with a certain political ideology on federal courts), “court picking” (docket discretion and selection of magistrate judges), and “court stacking” (inviting a visiting judge who advances policy preferences).

To address this problem, Wang suggests enacting tighter eligibility requirements for senior status, making full retirement a more attractive option, limiting docket discretion, and increasing the number of judgeships.

“One of the legal profession’s enduring challenges is drawing the line between law and politics. Judicial legitimacy depends on that line.” Wang writes. “The old hand problem should concern lawyers of any stripe because it threatens to blur this line.”