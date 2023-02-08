Corrections Department seeks $112M for prisons

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is making its case for $111.8 million in cash and bonding from the state as it juggles needs for repairs and expanded programming space in aging prisons across the state.

Paul Schnell, the department’s commissioner, told the House Capital Investment Committee last week that the department operates 11 prisons with a combined 7.5 million square feet of space and is staring at a $650 million maintenance backlog.

What’s more, Schnell said, 82 of the structures under the department’s watch are in “crisis or poor condition.”

“We’re pushing back project after project after project, and the criticality of the need is only going to become worse,” he said. “So it would be super-damaging if we did not make these investments and begin to fix these buildings.”

Topping the department’s priority list is $76 million for asset preservation, including security upgrades, tuck-pointing, roof replacements, new windows and doors, and abatement of hazardous materials.

The department is also looking a combined $35.8 million to create more space for treatment, education and other services at the Faribault, Shakopee and Lino Lakes prisons.

Schnell said the idea is to protect the safety of staff, inmates, and the public and reduce recidivism rates.

Maintaining space isn’t cheap. Two of the prisons date to the 1880s, security costs and other complexities abound, and prisoners and staff occupy the buildings 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The older buildings “were not designed in a modern way to be able to deliver services and provide … safer environments for both staff and the people who are incarcerated,” Schnell told the committee. “It’s one of the challenges we face with the old infrastructure that we have.”

But dealing with leaky pipes, peeling paint and inadequate programming space isn’t the only challenge. An emerging concern in Minnesota and other correctional systems is the need to safely house transgender inmates.

Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, DFL-Duluth, raised the topic at the Feb. 1 committee meeting.

Noting that the state has separate prisons for males and females, Kozlowski asked the commissioner how the Department of Corrections is accommodating “folks who don’t identify as men or women” as it makes capital investment decisions.

Schnell said the department has policies and services in place to address those needs.

“But we also need to make sure our spaces are conducive to the safety and security of people regardless of their sexual identity. And we want to make sure that that’s what we provide,” Schnell said.

“I don’t want to be Pollyannish about this,” he added later in the meeting. “This is an area of considerable learning, an area that we’ve invested a considerable amount of time and energy in from a policy standpoint, from a training standpoint for our staff. We continue to have work to do, but I think we’ve made great progress.”

Besides asset preservation, specific department requests include:

$9.7 million to expand and renovate the Dakota Building at the Faribault prison. The project, which includes demolition of an existing building, would create more space for programming, resolve water infiltration issues, and mitigate unsafe conditions, the DOC said.

The project could begin in August and end in June 2025.

$18.4 million to create more room for treatment, education and family support at the women’s prison in Shakopee. The scope of work includes a 14,500-square-foot expansion and 6,400 feet of interior renovation.

The estimated project timeline is November 2023 through February 2025.

$7.7 million to repurpose the long-vacant, 8,400-square-foot Building E at the Lino Lakes prison. The goal is to use the building for treatment space. Work scopes include life safety, mechanical and electrical systems.

Construction could begin in October and run through January 2025.

At the committee meeting, Rep. Roger Skraba, R-Ely, said the cost of repurposing the Lino Lakes building works out to $916 per square foot, which is much higher than a typical project.

“I know new construction is somewhere around $450 in New York City and in my community it’s more like $250, $300. Are prisons and government administration that much more? I’m curious,” Skraba said.

Schnell said correctional settings have special requirements for things like security infrastructure, electrical components to manage door openings and more.

“All of those requirements make them far more expensive than just traditional build-outs of space,” he said.

The House Capital Investment Committee meeting was for informational purposes only, though the request will be up for possible inclusion in a bonding bill. The request is part of Gov. Tim Walz’s $3.3 billion bonding recommendation.