Attorney discipline: Supreme Court orders in January

Disbarment

Ignatius Udeani was disbarred for failure to adequately represent clients, many of whom were immigrants and faced deportation. The court considered many aggravating factors, focusing extensively on Udeani’s lengthy disciplinary history which included similar conduct.

Suspension

Larry Laver has been indefinitely suspended with no right to petition for eight months. Laver made numerous misrepresentations to clients and courts, advised a client despite a conflict of interest, and failed to cooperate in multiple disciplinary investigations.

Peter Nickitas was suspended from the practice of law for a minimum of 120 days. Nickitas used abusive and profane language when speaking with court staff. He also attempted to exert improper influence on a judge.