Renewed efforts to bar ‘noncompetes’

Once again, Minnesota lawmakers are proposing a ban on noncompete provisions. The Minnesota Legislature is considering two bills, HF295 and SF405. If enacted, the bills would make noncompete provisions unenforceable unless they meet certain criteria.

Noncompete are agreements that ensure employees will not enrich a competing business either during or after the business relationship. They can place many limits on current and former employees, from when or even where they can work. Noncompetes can be provisions in an employment contract or a standalone agreement. And they are not uncommon. In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute reported that 32% of the private sector businesses reported that employees signed a noncompete agreement.

Due to their expansion and application, noncompetes have gotten a bad reputation as of late. David Larson, professor of law at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, is an expert in labor and employment law. He discussed some of the drawbacks of noncompetes.

“One problem with covenants not to compete is that they often are not obvious,” Larson states. “They may be in fine print located near the end of a contract. They also may not be implemented until after the worker has already accepted a job.”

The push to ban noncompete provisions has received a lot of national attention. The media has focused on noncompetes in employment contracts for low-wage workers. For instance, the sandwich company Jimmy Johns settled a lawsuit in 2016 over its noncompete agreements. The noncompete provision prohibited both current and former employees (for up to two years) from working in any business that sold sandwiches if that business was within 2 miles of a Jimmy Johns restaurant.

Katie Connolly, shareholder at Nilan Johnson Lewis, says, “I think it’s fair to conclude the use of noncompetes with low-wage employees is sometimes about scaring employees out of leaving, not about protecting against unfair competition.”

Larson agrees, asserting that it is curious that noncompetes exist with many nonsalaried, hourly wage contracts — especially because it is hard to attract and retain employees. He suggests that employers “may be using covenants not to compete simply to retain workers because they fear they will not be able to find and hire new employees.”

Connolly, who has been practicing for 19 years, says that the use of noncompetes has extended far beyond what they were when initially permitted. Not only are low-wage earners targeted but also some high earners.

“I have been puzzled by noncompetes for emergency room physicians, for example. E.R. doctors don’t create ongoing patient relationships (at least, you hope not), and I’m not aware of trade secrets or confidential information going into the practice of emergency medicine,” Connolly said.

Currently, states regulate noncompetes. Three states — California, North Dakota, and Oklahoma — have statutes that render noncompete clauses void for almost all employees with very few exceptions.

However, the FTC has proposed a rule banning noncompetes. The strategic plan was released in November 2021. On Jan. 5, 2023, the FTC announced a proposed rule that was essentially a complete ban noncompete agreements. The rule is open for public comment through March 2023. It is unclear whether this will pass.

If the Minnesota ban is passed, Larson believes it could have a positive effect on Minnesota’s economy.

“Many believe that the reason Silicon Valley became the leading national technology center is because covenants not to compete are not enforceable in California. Recognizing that trade secrets can still be protected, skilled workers can move between companies inspiring innovation,” Larson said.

Connolly has reservations about the bill itself. “I think the legislators’ hearts are in the right place,” Connolly said. “However, there’s a lot of work needed to make this a law that doesn’t require a ton of subsequent litigation just to figure out what it means.”

Connolly says that lawmakers should look to the successes and failures of other states that have passed the legislation, significantly revising the legislation to target the problem it seeks to address.

The Minnesota bills would prohibit all noncompetes except for if an employee earns an annual salary that was at least equal to the median income for a Minnesota family of four in the year before the employee’s termination. This is so long as the employer pays the employee at least half of the employee’s highest annualized base salary in the last two years of employment during the noncompete period. If the bills’ scope or application are confusing to you, find solace that some Minnesota employment law experts are also puzzled.

Some questions that jump right off the page for Connolly include adequately defining what a noncompete is, addressing whether noncompetes apply to non-solicits, and deciding what happens to the common law requirements which currently exist for enforceability.

“The law as currently drafted doesn’t include any restrictions on how long an agreement can last, or require that the noncompete include a territorial restriction, or a scope of activity restriction—each of these are important concepts addressed in the common law, but unaddressed in the current legislative proposal,” Connolly asserts.

Even if Minnesota does ban noncompetes, Connolly does not think businesses should be surprised. “There’s been a trend in the Minnesota case law against broadly drafted noncompetes for some time now, so we have been encouraging businesses to think carefully about what restrictions are best depending on the position. That will only continue with any new legislation in this area,” Connolly remarked.

Larson says that noncompete provisions make it easier for employers to retain employees because the employees are unable to accept more attractive job offers. If the ban goes into effect, Larson says that “employers will have to think more creatively about how they can retain their workers” and “do everything possible to create a workplace that is so attractive that employees do not want to leave.” This would include, Larson suggests, reviews of the physical and cultural environment.

Minnesota attempted to ban non-compete clauses in 2022. The legislation is in its infancy this term, but plenty of businesses will be watching to see what happens this time around.