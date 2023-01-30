People & Practices: Jan. 30, 2023

Hinshaw & Culbertson adds Pratt as partner

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has announced that Andrew Pratt has joined the commercial transactions practice group as a partner in the Minneapolis office. Previously a director at RBC Capital Markets, he brings significant transactional and financing experience for government, nonprofit and private entities in a wide array of complex infrastructure projects.

Pratt’s practice is concentrated in the area of real estate financing and development, including commercial leases and purchase and sale agreements. He advises clients throughout the life cycle of real estate transactions, and guides clients through the governmental approval process. His experience includes affordable and senior housing, healthcare, education, and transportation projects, among others.

“Andy brings a depth and scope of experience with transactions, financing and compliance that will benefit our real estate clients,” said Kevin Coan, partner-in-charge of the Minneapolis office. “He also has significant knowledge of municipal ordinances and the government permitting process. We’re excited that he has joined the team.”

Hinshaw’s client relationships throughout the Midwest and the firm’s nationwide geographic footprint were chief among the reasons Pratt decided to join the firm.

“The firm’s presence in major markets nationwide, and the scope and complexity of projects handled by the group’s attorneys offer a great opportunity to grow my career,” Pratt said. “Hinshaw’s collaborative client service approach and collegial environment make this an excellent place for me to return to private practice.”

Pratt began his law practice with Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, and worked at several other regional law firms before joining RBC Capital Markets in 2020. After law school, he served as a judicial law clerk for the Hon. G. Barry Anderson and the Hon. Christopher J. Dietzen in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

He earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Denver, and his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Tia Erickson joins Meagher + Geer

Meagher + Geer announces that Tia Erickson has joined the firm’s Family Law practice group. Prior to joining Meagher + Geer, Tia practiced family law and civil litigation at a firm in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Tia earned her J.D. from the University of St. Thomas School of Law, where she was the recipient of the MSBA 2020 Law Student Award for Excellence in Employment Law. During law school, Tia served as a law clerk for a local county attorney’s office.

Tia graduated magna cum laude from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications/Public Relations.

