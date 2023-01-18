Fredrikson mourns passing of COO Robert Hamilton

Robert J. Hamilton, Fredrikson’s chief operating officer, died unexpectedly Jan. 15, the firm announced Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Bob Hamilton,” Kevin P. Goodno, chair of the firm’s board of directors, said in a news release. “Bob joined our firm in 1992 and served in several leadership roles, first as chief financial officer, and then as chief operating officer.

“He helped guide the firm through a period of unprecedented growth. Today, Fredrikson is the largest law firm in the Twin Cities and recognized as one of the strongest regional law firms in the country. We owe Bob a debt of gratitude for his exceptional leadership. On behalf of the entire firm, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Bob’s wife, family and friends.”

John M. Koneck, president of Fredrikson, added, “A hallmark of Bob’s servant leadership was his commitment to building talented and diverse teams that work together to support the firm and to provide the best possible advice and advocacy to our clients. Bob brought that passion and approach to his many years of service to the nonprofit Global Rights for Women, an organization advocating for freedom from violence for women around the world. Bob made an enduring impact on our firm and in our community.

“More importantly, Bob made an indelible mark on many of us personally through his calm and steady presence, his loyalty, his integrity and his kindness. We will strive to keep his legacy of collaboration, service and stewardship vibrant within the firm and within the community as we move forward. Bob truly will be missed.”