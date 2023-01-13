Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng
These photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office show Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng. (AP file photo)

Prosecutors drop appeals of ex-officers' sentences in Floyd case

By: The Associated Press January 13, 2023

A federal appeals court accepted the government’s request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd.

