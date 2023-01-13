Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hunter Rogness prunes fan leaves from marijuana plants in a grow center
Cultivator Hunter Rogness prunes fan leaves from marijuana plants in the Leafline Labs grow center in Cottage Grove on Feb. 21, 2019. (Pioneer Press via AP, file)

Minnesota lawmakers start down path to legalizing marijuana

By: The Associated Press January 13, 2023

The Minnesota Legislature embarked on a path toward legalizing recreational marijuana for adults.

