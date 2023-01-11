Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Minnesota Supreme Court chamber
The Supreme Court chamber in the Minnesota Capitol. (File photo)

Court ordered five disbarments, 31 lesser instances of discipline in ’22

By: Laura Brown January 11, 2023

Thirty-six Minnesota attorneys were publicly reprimanded, suspended or disbarred by the state Supreme Court last year, up from 28 who were publicly disciplined in 2021.

