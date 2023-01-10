Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Exemplary Evidence: Proving distracted driving using iPhone forensics
Close-up Of A Man's Hand Typing Text Message On Mobile Phone While Driving Car
Driver distraction is a specific type of driver inattention. It diverts attention from the driving task to focus on other activity, like texting or game playing. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2019 there were 387 fatal crashes reported having cell phone use as a distraction. 422 people died in crashes involving cell phone distractions. This article focuses on employing transformative, forensically sound inspections of iPhones to prove distracted driving behavior. (Depositphotos.com image)

Exemplary Evidence: Proving distracted driving using iPhone forensics

By: John J. Carney January 10, 2023

A focus on employing transformative, forensically sound inspections of iPhones to prove distracted driving behavior.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo