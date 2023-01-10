Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Attorney disbarred for concealing assets of client in bankruptcy

By: Laura Brown January 10, 2023

The Minnesota Supreme Court has disbarred Gregory Ronald Anderson, who also faces a federal prison sentence for fraudulently concealing a client’s assets in bankruptcy.

