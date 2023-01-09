Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Suit seeks to lift transgender ban

Powerlifter barred from competition after transition

By: Laura Brown January 9, 2023

Attorneys for a transgender Minnesota competitive powerlifter who was denied the ability to compete have asked the Ramsey County District Court for summary judgment.

