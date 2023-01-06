Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / FTC proposes rule banning employee noncompete clauses
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. (AP file photo)

FTC proposes rule banning employee noncompete clauses

By: The Associated Press January 6, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule Thursday that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo