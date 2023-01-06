Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law
Dr. Sarah Traxler is seated and facing to the right while seated during a legislative hearing
Dr. Sarah Traxler, an M.D. at Planned Parenthood, listens to a question on behalf of codifying abortion protections during a hearing of the House Health and Human Services Finance Committee Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Minnesota State Office Building in St. Paul, Minn. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

By: The Associated Press January 6, 2023

A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota is on the fast track to becoming law as it passed its first test Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo