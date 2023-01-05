Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Commentary: Goodbye ‘vaccine mandate,’ hello ‘trigger law’
Law dictionary and gavel on white background.
Depositphotos.com image

Commentary: Goodbye ‘vaccine mandate,’ hello ‘trigger law’

A look at 2022’s most notable legal terms

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 5, 2023

A look at 2022’s most notable legal terms.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo