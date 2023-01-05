Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Chief justice: Judges’ safety essential to court system
Two U.S. Marshals patrol outside a tree-lined yard
U.S. Marshals patrol outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Chevy Chase, Maryland, after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested June 8, 2022, near the house after threatening to kill the justice. (AP file photo)

Chief justice: Judges’ safety essential to court system

By: The Associated Press January 5, 2023

With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo