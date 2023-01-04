Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, left, is sworn in by Justice Anne K. McKeig after being reelected for her third term during the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Tuesday in St. Paul. (AP photo: Abbie Parr)

Abortion rights 1st agenda item as DFLers take charge at Capitol

By: The Associated Press January 4, 2023

Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday in St. Paul for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights.

