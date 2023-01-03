Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Baltimore: Climate change lawsuit belongs in state court

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 3, 2023

For the second time in two years, Baltimore is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the oil industry’s bid to have the city’s multimillion-dollar climate change lawsuit litigated in federal rather than state court.

