Scales of justice, gavel, law
Depositphotos.com image

8th Circuit panel rejects appeal of lawyer who sued state ethics office

By: Laura Brown January 3, 2023

In the case, the court upheld the district court’s granting of motions to dismiss and Rule 11 sanctions against the Minnesota lawyer.

