Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Ellison charges ex-officer in Floyd protest beating
Keith Ellison speaks to the media June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis
In this image taken from video, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks to the media June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis after Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22½ years in prison for the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP)

Ellison charges ex-officer in Floyd protest beating

By: The Associated Press December 29, 2022

Attorney General Keith Ellison charged a former Minneapolis police officer Wednesday with beating a man during protests over George Floyd’s death.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo