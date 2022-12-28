Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wooden judge gavel with USA state flag on sound block - Minnesota
Depositphotos.com image

Perspectives: Year in review: Top 22 intriguing cases of 2022

By: Marshall H. Tanick December 28, 2022

Here’s an organized look at 22 of the most intriguing cases decided in 2022 by the federal and state appellate courts for Minnesota.

