Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Biden signs bill forcing bureau to fix prison cameras
a sign for the bureau in the Brooklyn borough of New York
The Federal Bureau of Prisons must submit a report to Congress within three months detailing security-system deficiencies and a plan to make needed upgrades. This photo shows a sign for the bureau in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP file photo)

Biden signs bill forcing bureau to fix prison cameras

By: The Associated Press December 28, 2022

President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo