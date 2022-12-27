Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Migrants from Venezuela line up in the cold weather for hot drinks and food from volunteers at a makeshift camp on the U.S.-Mexico Border in Matamoros, Mexico, Dec. 23. The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on people seeking asylum in place indefinitely. (AP file photo: Fernando Llano)

U.S. Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

By: The Associated Press December 27, 2022

Tuesday’s ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire under a judge’s order on Dec. 21.

