Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Man seeks review of $7M adultery award in postnup
Adultery rubber stamp. Grunge design with dust scratches.
Depositphotos.com image

Man seeks review of $7M adultery award in postnup

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 23, 2022

A man who violated a postnuptial agreement’s adultery ban has urged the Maryland Supreme Court to review and overturn the $7M awarded to his ex-wife under the terms of their contract.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo