Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Former law dean Vischer is new St. Thomas president
Robert K. Vischer
Robert K. Vischer began his service at St. Thomas in 2005, when he was an associate professor of law. (Submitted photo)

Former law dean Vischer is new St. Thomas president

By: Laura Brown December 23, 2022

The University of St. Thomas has named its former law school dean, Robert K. Vischer, as the 16th president of the 137-year-old Catholic University.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo